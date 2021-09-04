FRIDAY
Football
M-A receiver Earby commits to Cal
Jeremiah Earby, A 6-2, 170-pound senior wideout/defensive back, officially committed to Cal during an announcement at the school Friday afternoon.
Earby, a three-star recruit by 247Sports, he caught 11 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns during the five-game 2021 spring season. He also came up with a pair of interceptions defensively.
In the Bears’ season-opening xx-xx loss to Bellarmine last week, Earby hauled in five passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 44 yards per catch, adding a pick from his defensive back spot as well.
Boys’ basketball
Batory takes over Menlo School boys’ basketball program
Ben Batory was named new head basketball coach for the Menlo School boys’ varsity team.
Batory spent the 2020-21 season guiding the Aragon boys’ to a 6-6 record during the shortened 2021 spring season, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Central Coast Section tournament.
Batory spent one season as an assistant on Keith Larsen’s 2018-19 coaching staff. Larsen led the Knights to three West Bay Athletic League title and a CCS championship in seven seasons. He will continue as an assistant cross country and track coach for the high school and will also coach middle school sports at the school.
Batory played three years collegiately at Amherst College in Massachusetts before embarking on a five-year professional career overseas in Switzerland, Mauritius, Malta, Ireland and Costa Rica.
He began his coaching career New York, with stops in Florida and the Bay Area.
THURSDAY
GOLF
San Mateo 244, Mills 273
Lindsey Huang and Hannah Sangha enjoyed quite a day at Poplar Creek to lead San Mateo (1-0) to victory in its season opener against Mills (0-2). Huang captured medalist honors with an even-par 35 — the top score of any of all competitors from the six PAL teams that competing Thursday at Poplar — while Sangha followed with a 36. Molly O’Dea paced Mills with a 49.
Menlo-Atherton 247, Aragon 257
M-A (2-0) rode its one-two punch of Katie Spivakovsky and Nathalie Benrey to win its second straight dual meet at Poplar Creek. Spivakovsky medaled with a 41 and Benrey shot a 42. Aragon (1-1) was paced by Sofia Dioli’s 47 while Bridget Stewart shot a 49.
Hillsdale 238, Carlmont 243
Hillsdale (1-0) got a boost from freshman Ashlyn Johnson, who captured medalist honors in her varsity debut with the Lady Knights’ season opener. Johnson shot a 2-over 37, with teammates Jacqui Landucci scoring a 47; Ava Saiki a 49; Kayla Truong a 49; and Anna Dorn a 56.
Carlmont (0-1) scored the second-best team card of the six teams that competed Thursday at Poplar Creek. Kiana Flores led the Lady Scots with a 44; Kara Kin shot a 46; Maddie Cunningham a 49l Karista Savay a 50; and Ellie Molhom a 56.
Sacred Heart Prep 268, Notre Dame-SJ 295
Sacred Heart Prep (2-1) cruised to the win at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club, led by Gabby Srinivasan who earned medalist honors with a 49. Alexandra Hull added a 52 for the Gators. Notre Dame-San Jose (0-3) was paced by Clare Meighan, who shot a 53.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Menlo-Atherton 7, Sacred Heart Prep 0
M-A (2-0) showcased its strength at the top of the singles rotations to spoil the season opener for SHP (0-1) in a crosstown matchup. Junior No. 1 single Ava Martin defeated Natalie Diaz 6-2, 6-2, while freshman Tessa Ellingson defeated Elsie Ragatz 6-0, 6-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Hillsdale 3, Valley Christian 0
The Lady Knights (4-0 overall) continued their perfect streak to start the season, taking down Valley Christian (2-4) in straight sets 25-17, 25-16, 25-16. Hillsdale has yet to drop a set this season, previously sweeping Sacred Heart Cathedral, Lincoln-SF and Gunn-Palo Alto. Senior outside hitters Jessica Dean and Victoria Vanos have each recorded double-doubles in all four matches. Vanos went for 13 kills, 16 digs, six service aces and three solo blocks Thursday, and Dean totaled 12 kills and 11 digs.
Santa Cruz 3, Half Moon Bay 2
Half Moon Bay (1-2) dropped its second straight five-set result, falling 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 25-11, 15-10 at Santa Cruz. Three Cougars scored double-digit kills. Shea Wakasa led the way with 15 kills; Emily Jenar scored 14; and Mia Etheridge scored 13 kills and three service aces.
Menlo School 3, Menlo-Atherton 0
the Knights (7-1) cruised to a sweep of the Bears, 25-12, 25-9, 25-21.
Menlo sophomore Cleo Hardin had an efficient evening — eight kills on eight attempts. Emma Donley connected for 10 kills, while senior Hanna Hoffman dished out 16 assists, came up with 11 digs and added seven kills. Zoe Gregory led the Knights with 18 assists and dug up nine balls as well.
GIRLS’ WATER POLO
Hillsdale 8, Notre Dame-Belmont 6
Hillsdale (1-0) pitched a 4-0 shutout in the second period to get past Notre Dame-Belmont (0-1) in Thursday’s Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener. Sophomore Mallory Moore led NDB with three goals, senior Olivia Semien scored two and junior Chloe Parkinson added one. NDB goalie Caroline Turk recorded 10 saves.
Los Gatos 12, Menlo School 8, OT
Knights’ goalkeeper Nyla Sharma finished with 17 saves and her end-of-the-third period goal tied the game, but the Wildcats outlasted Menlo in overtime.
Erica Fenyo paced the offense for Menlo (0-1), finishing with five goals and added a pair of steals. Kenya Cassidy and Alina Hernandez each scored twice. Cassidy also came up with a pair of assists and led the Knights with three steals.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
CSM opens season with three-match winning streak
The Bulldogs are off to a 3-0 start to the 2021 campaign, sweeping a pair of from Sacramento-area schools this week.
After beginning the 100th home sports campaign with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Taft last weekend, the Bulldogs swept both Cosumnes River (25-27, 25-12, 25-13, 26-24) and swept Los Medanos (25-144, 25-10, 25-11).
Freshman Naomie Cremous out of Los Altos High leads CSM with 23 kills (2.30 per set), ahead of Breanna Evans (Newark Memorial) with 19 kills (2.11). Angelina Estrada (James Logan) has 28 digs (3.11 per set). All are freshmen.
The lone sophomore, setter Eyriana Eatmon, has 7.8 assists per set and is averaging 1.0 service aces per set, ahead of Megan Shen (Aragon) at 0.63 and Alister Borabo (Mercy-Burlingame) at 0.63. Siulolu Folau, a 6-0 freshman out of Aragon, is averaging 0.78 blocks per set.
San Mateo will get a good test in its next home contest, hosting both Sierra and Feather River on Sept. 8.
