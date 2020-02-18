Welcome to the Cascade Collegiate Conference, where in recent years the NAIA softball world has been ruled by a pair of Oregon-based programs.
What do Southern Oregon University and Oregon Tech have in common? Well, as of this year, it is the College of San Mateo pipeline. The two rival programs — their campuses 66 miles apart along Oregon Route 66 — have three former CSM players in the mix at each campus.
Southern Oregon started the trend when catcher Harlee Donovan transferred there in 2017. This year, Oregon Tech added its first three CSM transfers in catcher Mackenzie Driscoll, third baseman Aubrie Businger and pitcher Emily McAdams.
“Some really, really good ballplayers come out of that (CSM) program,” Oregon Tech head coach Greg Stewart said. “So, we’re fortunate to finally get a few coming our way.”
The trio of Driscoll, Businger and McAdams enjoyed a fine homecoming over the weekend as the Oregon Tech Owls swung through Atherton for a four-game series at Menlo College. The Owls took just one game in the series, a 4-1 victory in Saturday’s doubleheader nightcap, but what a fun one it was for the three San Mateo County standouts, with a good showing of locals in attendance who have suddenly turned Oregon Tech fans.
With McAdams in the midst of a complete-game, two-hit victory in the circle, the Owls broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh inning. Driscoll (Hillsdale) gave Oregon Tech the lead by slugging a solo home run to left-center field, the first of the junior transfer’s NAIA career. Then, later in the inning, with McAdams on base, Businger teed off as well, sending a two-run homer over the left-field wall at Wunderlich Field, also her first career blast.
“Our families showed up and we showed out,” Driscoll said.
Driscoll was the first of the three players to relocate to the campus in Klamath Falls, Oregon, transferring in spring of 2018. She and McAdams (Sequoia) decided to transfer there together, and the latter made the commitment official after the 2019 community college season.
Businger (Mills) was a late addition, committing to transfer in June 2019 after a tryout for the Owls’ vacant third-base job.
“It wasn’t until later, last spring, that we found out about Aubrie,” Stewart said. “And when she came and tried out, it took me about five minutes to realize she’d be a great fit too.”
Landing at the No. 8-ranked NAIA program in the nation — the Owls last won the national championship in 2011 and advanced to the NAIA College Softball World Series last year — was a good fit for the ever competitive Businger. Although, the allure had as much to do with a nucleus of Bay Area transfers that, in addition to the San Mateo County trio, includes center fielder Neenah Pangilinan, a transfer from Yavapai College in Arizona but originally from Vallejo; and freshman Krista Ward of Vacaville.
Now, with just 10 games in the books — the Owls are off to a 6-4 start — the team has found its chemistry quickly. This was on full display as Businger rounded third base and headed home after her two-run homer Saturday. As the junior jogged to the plate, she raised her hands and flashed the “Millie paws” at her teammates, a pose that has quickly become a rallying point for the team, inspired by shortstop Breanna Griffiths’s dog Millie, who curls her paws in the same unique manner when she sits.
“It’s like our little pregame thing, and then if someone hits a home run we do it,” Businger said. “So, it’s been fun.”
McAdams earned both decisions Saturday. The transfer junior took the loss in the doubleheader opener, entering the game as a reliever in the ninth inning and surrendering the walk-off single in the 2-1, extra-inning loss.
The right-hander yielded just one run on two hits for the rest of the afternoon, and in the second game even went 2 for 4 at the plate.
“I stayed pretty locked in,” McAdams said. “I just like to focus and not really pay attention to anything else. I like to keep a lot of things separate. So, Game 2 was just a whole new situation.”
Now, Oregon Tech is looking once again to go toe-to-toe with Southern Oregon in the Cascade Collegiate Conference. Southern Oregon — with CSM transfers in catcher Allie Stines and third baseman Lauren Quirke in the lineup, along with Donovan on the coaching staff — won the CCC regular-season championship last year, with Oregon Tech finishing in second place, one game back.
With Driscoll batting .429 (6 for 14) in part-time catching duty, Businger hitting in the No. 3 spot with a .333 average (10 for 30), and McAdams off to a 3-2 record with a 1.95 ERA in the circle, and hitting .385 (5 for 13) to boot, Oregon Tech’s first wave of CSM transfers figures to play a big part in keeping the Owls in contention not only in the CCC, but on the national stage as well.
“We’re just really, really happy to have all three of those young ladies,” Stewart said. “And right there in the seventh inning, they were all displaying what kind of ballplayers they are. And Emily McAdams the whole ballgame just pitching great ballgame close to her hometown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.