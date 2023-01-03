With the new year comes another new challenge of Terra Nova coach Kawann Summerville.
Summerville entered the 2022-23 school year already coaching two of Terra Nova’s varsity teams. Then, while he was winding down his second year as volleyball head coach and readying for his 15th season coaching the girls’ basketball team, he was asked if he’d like to take over as the school’s varsity baseball coach in the spring.
With his son Dominick, now a freshman at Terra Nova, planning to play baseball, Summerville jumped at the chance.
“My son’s now here at Terra Nova, so that was one of the biggest reasons, because I was traveling the last couple years to Manteca to watch him play, and coaching out there,” Summerville said. “So, I transferred him here … and the job presented itself to me … and I just kind of said: Why not? I look forward to it.”
While baseball will be the third sport Summerville coaches at Terra Nova, the diamond is actually his first love. He’s coached plenty of youth baseball, including in the Burlingame Youth Baseball Association, Little League, Colt League, PONY Baseball and Joe DiMaggio League. Terra Nova will be his first high school baseball coaching job.
“He has a lot of experience as a baseball coach,” Terra Nova athletic director Chris Cullen said. “That was actually his No. 1 sport. A lot of people never saw that … and when there was an opening, we asked him … and he was really excited.”
Summerville said he did have some pause, however, when Cullen first approached him about the job.
“I had to really think about it because time is valuable,” Summerville said. “Because I do the summer basketball program for the high school here. So, we go all summer long. So, timing is everything. I believe I have a couple good assistant coaches that are already here, involved in the Pacifica baseball program, and at Terra Nova. So, that will help out a little bit for the transition from basketball to baseball season.”
Summerville will be taking over the baseball program from John Vallero, who served as the Tigers’ field manager in 2021 and ’22. It was Vallero’s second stint at Terra Nova, as he also coached the team from 2016-19. Cullen said Vallero plans to remain on the Terra Nova baseball staff as an assistant coach.
Also joining the Tigers baseball staff for the upcoming season will be Jared Milch, a 2016 graduate of Terra Nova, who finished up his collegiate career at Stony Brook University in 2021 and played two professional seasons of independent baseball in the Frontier League.
“That’s going to be fun because I watched [Milch] when he was little, playing here at Terra Nova,” Summerville said. “So, it’s going to be very interesting to see that.”
Summerville has served as the girls’ basketball head coach since 2016-17. Prior to that, he coached as an assistant under his brother Kareem since 2008-09. For years, the Summervilles ran Terra Nova basketball along with Milch’s father Kenny, who served as the boys’ basketball head coach from 2010-11 to ’21.
Summerville said he plans to continue coaching all three sports for at least one more school year.
“As of right now, yes, I am confirming that I am returning for volleyball … for one more year or two,” Summerville said.
“It’s a lot of work,” he said. “I’m not going to sugar coat it. It’s a lot of paperwork, and a lot of trying to get schedules done … it’s a lot of hours spending my nights and days here at Terra Nova on a consistent basis. … It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to find out if I can hang in there. We’ll see.”
