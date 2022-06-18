Isaiah Salinda’s first go-around in the US Open probably did not go as plan. The 2015 Serra graduate struggled in his two rounds at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, shooting rounds of 79 and 75 to finish at 14-over to miss the cut and end his tournament.
Salinda, who won the 2013 Central Coast Section championship and later helped Stanford to the 2019 NCAA team title, has spent the last few years on the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour.
Salinda punched his ticket to the US Open after shooting back-to-back rounds of 4-under 68 to finish tied for first for the final qualifier at the Pronghorn Resort in Oregon June 7.
Salinda just could never get into a groove at the par 70 The Country Club on the outskirts of Boston. In the opening round Thursday, Salinda started with a bogey on the 490-yard, par-4 first hole. It didn’t get much better from there. He bogeyed the second before notching back-to-back double bogeys on holes 3 and 4 to be 6-over after four holes.
He steadied himself slightly, recording a birdie at the par-4 fifth and parred the par-3 sixth, but followed those with a bogey and double bogey before he parred the par-4 ninth to go out in 43, 8-over at the turn.
His struggles continued as he bogeyed No. 10 to fall to 9-over. He recovered to record a par and birdie over the next two holes to gain a stroke, but he gave it right back with a bogy on No. 13. A bogey at No. 14 pushed Salinda down to 10-under, but birdied the par-3 16th to get back to 9-over. He finished the round with back-to-back pars to come in with a 36 and finish with a 9-over 79.
Salinda got an 8:57 a.m. local tee time Friday and while he improved, it was not nearly enough to get near the cut line. Salinda got off to a decent start, starting on No. 10, parring the first two holes, which was then followed by a roller coaster. He had bogey 5s on 12 and 13 to fall to 11-over. But he birdied two of the next three holes — sandwiched around his third bogey of the day.
He carded his fourth double bogey in two rounds with a 6 on the par-4 17th and followed that with a bogey at 18.
On the front nine, he played his most solid golf in two days. He had two birdies, two bogeys and four pars to finish with a 5-over 75 for a two-day total of 154, good for a tie for a tie for 138th out of 154 golfers.
