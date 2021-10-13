MONDAY
Boys’ water polo
Terra Nova 15, Hillsdale 14
The Tigers remained undefeated in PAL Ocean Division play, holding off a Knights’ fourth-quarter rally and opening up a two-game lead over Hillsdale.
Terra Nova (9-0 PAL Ocean) held an 8-7 lead at halftime, but seemed to take control in the third, outscoring Hillsdale (7-2) 5-2 to take a 13-9 lead into the final period.
The Knights used a furious comeback, outscoring the Tigers 5-2, but came up a goal short.
Donovan Potter led Terra Nova, scoring six goals. Zakery Kafka and Justin Araurado both netted hat tricks for the Tigers.
Josiah Yeager scored four goals to lead Hillsdale, adding four steals and two assists. Billy DelChiaro had three goals, four assists and four steals for the Knights.
Half Moon Bay 13, San Mateo 8
Myles Rippberger scored eight goals to lead the Cougars to the PAL Ocean Division victory over the Bearcats.
Wyatt Brians, Dedon Price, Taj Polonchek and Sammy Fisher rounded out the scoring for HMB (6-2 PAL Ocean).
Girls’ water polo
Hillsdale 13, Terra Nova 12 OT
Just like the boys’ match, the Knights-Tigers matchup was a barnburner, with Hillsdale pulling out the overtime win on a golden goal.
Sienna Tilley notched the game-winning goal for Hillsdale (8-1 PAL Ocean), which kept the Knights in a first-place tie with Half Moon Bay. Amanda Jarrett, Hope Loy and Aisling Edge all scored three times for Hillsdale.
Burlingame 14, Notre Dame-Belmont
Leading 7-4 at halftime, the Panthers outscored the Tigers 7-2 in the second half to pull away for the PAL Bay Division win.
Natalie Sullivan Wu led Burlingame (7-1 PAL Bay), finishing with a match-high eight goals. Mallory Moore scored twice for NDB (1-6). NDB goalie Caroline Turk finished with 11 saves.
The win give Burlingame a half-game lead over Menlo-Atherton in the race for the Bay Division title.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (8-1 Ocean) stayed in tie for first place in the Ocean with Hillsdale after beating San Mateo (5-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.