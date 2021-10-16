Thursday
Boys’ water polo
Harvard-Westlake 15, Sacred Heart Prep 14
In a showdown between national heavyweights, it was the So Cal squad that handed the Gators just their second loss this season.
Tied at 7-all at halftime, SHP took an 11-9 lead into the fourth period before the Wolverines outscored them 5-2 over the final seven minutes.
Gavin West led the SHP offense, scoring a hat trick and assisting on two more goals. Luke Johnston, Jack Vort and Bear Weigle all scored twice for the Gators. SHP goaltender Griff Price finished with eight saves.
Harvard-Westlake was led by Jack Burghardt, who scored a match-high four goals.
Mills 14, Burlingame 9
The Vikings earned their first PAL Bay Division win of the season behind six goals from Danny Inocencio.
Nicholas Li added four goals for Mills (1-5).
Burlingame (2-7) was led by Aaron Krimer, who scored six times.
Girls’ water polo
Notre Dame-Belmont 10, Carlmont 9, 2 OT
The Tigers rallied from a 7-4 halftime deficit to beat the rival Scots in a wild Bay Division meeting.
NDB (3-6) outscored Carlmont (1-9) 5-2 in the second half and then scored the only goal in overtime to pull out the victory.
Allison King paced the Tigers offense, scoring four goals. NDB goaltender anchored the defense, coming up with six saves.
Jessica Conley scored a game-high five goals for Carlmont.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (7-1) beat Woodside 11-3. … Burlingame (9-1) beat Sequoia 19-5.
Girls’ volleyball
Burlingame 3, Sequoia 0
The Panthers stayed one game behind Bay-leading Hillsdale by sweep the Ravens, 25-21, 25-21, 25-13.
Emma Madden led Burlingame (10-1, 14-5), finishing with 18 kills. Kristi Lee led the Panthers’ defense, digging up 20 balls.
Half Moon Bay 3, El Camino 0
Mia Etheridge had 10 kills and 17 digs, while Grace Bigelow-Leth added nine kills as the Cougars swept the Colts, 25-9, 25-22, 25-15.
Tami Vogel had a team-high 18 kills for Half Moon Bay (11-0 PAL Ocean, 20-5 overall).
The Cougars now hold a two-game lead over Terra Nova with three matches left in the regular season after the Tigers were upset by Capuchino.
In other action …
Hillsdale (11-0, 20-1), ranked by CIF as the No. 3 team in the Central Region and No. 23 in the state, swept past Woodside to stay unbeaten in Bay Division play, 25-13, 25-9, 25-16. … Aragon (7-2, 9-10) topped Menlo-Atherton (6-5, 10-14) in five sets, 24-26, 25-14, 21-25, 25-19, 23-21. … Capuchino (7-4) handed Terra Nova (9-2) a brutal loss in the Tigers’ chase for an Ocean Division title as the Mustangs beat second-place Terra Nova, 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 25-15. … Mills (3-8) beat Westmoor (4-7) in four sets, 11-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.
Girls’ tennis
Woodside 5, San Mateo 2
The Wildcats kept alive their hopes of a PAL team tournament berth with the win over the Bearcats.
Woodside (7-4) is in a tie for third place with Burlingame and two games ahead of Aragon. The second-, third- and fourth-place teams from the Bay Division qualify for the PAL tournament.
Katie Hong won at No. 1 singles for San Mateo, 6-1, 6-4. Annabelle and Carmen Bechtel won at No. 1 doubles for Woodside, needing three set to beat Keatin Fritts and Alicia Chan 6-1, 26- (10-8).
Sequoia 7, Mills 0
The Ravens took a step closer to clinching the Ocean Division title with the sweep of the Vikings.
MJ Hartman (No. 1 singles), Clara Murman (No. 2 singles), and the No. 3 doubles team of Jules Kuramoto and Greta Reich all won their matches 6-0, 6-0 for Sequoia (11-0).
Capuchino 2, South City 1
In a match where No. 4 singles and all three doubles matches were double forfeited, the Mustangs picked up a couple of victories.
Annika Nam won No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-1, while Elizabeth Do captured the No. 3 singles win, 6-0, 6-1 for Capuchino.
Casey So gave South City it’s win at No. 1 singles, posting a 6-0, 6-3 decision.
In other action …
Burlingame (7-4) beat Half Moon Bay 7-0. … Carlmont (8-2) topped Hillsdale 7-0. … Menlo-Atherton (11-0) beat Aragon 7-0 for its ninth sweep of the Bay Division season. … Westmoor beat Oceana 6-1. … El Camino outlasted Terra Nova 4-3.
Girls’ golf
Hillsdale 232, Aragon 254
All five Knights shot rounds in the 40s to beat the rival Dons and remain undefeated in Bay Division play at Poplar Creek.
Ashlyn Johnson led the way for Hillsdale (11-0), finishing with a 42. Lei Ah Tou came home with a 45, Jacqui Landucci a 48, Chase Nestor carded a 48 and Ava Saiki shot a 49.
Aragon (7-5) was led by Sofia Dioli, who carded a 44. Grace Tao finished with 46 for the Dons.
San Mateo 250, Menlo-Atherton 256
Lindsey Huang and Hanna Sangha both shot 3-over 38s to lead the Bearcats (8-4) to the win over the Bears at Poplar Creek.
M-A was led by Nathale Benrey, who finished with a 41, and Katie Spivakovsky, who carded a 45.
In other action at Poplar Creek …
Carlmont beat Burlingame, 252-292. Carlmont’s Kiana Flores had the low round of the day with a 41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.