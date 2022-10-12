TUESDAY
Football
Two changes to the schedule
One game is moved to Thursday, while the other is a clarification of the Peninsula Athletic League master schedule.
The Terra Nova at Capuchino game, originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Thursday. Game time remains 7 p.m.
The PAL schedule has the Half Moon Bay at Menlo game scheduled for both Friday and Saturday. Menlo has confirmed that the game is at 3 p.m. Friday in Atherton.
MONDAY
Girls’ golf
Aragon 236, Hillsdale 262
Freshman Kate Chong fired a 3-over 37 as the Dons had four players shoot rounds in the 40s to beat Hillsdale at Peninsula Golf & Country Club in San Mateo.
Hannah Lin, another freshman, finished with a 47 for Aragon, with Bridget Stewart and Sofia Dioli, both sophomores, carding a 48 and 49, respectively.
Hillsdale was led by PAL-leader Ashlyn Johnson, who shot a 1-under 36.
Mercy-Burlingame 268, Notre Dame-SJ
Jaylyn Remolona shot a 48 to lead the Crusaders to the WBAL win over the Regents at Burlingame Country Club.
Scarlett Fritz added a 52 and Eva Denten a 53 for Mercy. Sophia Antizzi had a 54 to lead NDSJ.
Woodside 159, Sequoia 181
Shay Brandes shot an even-par 27 to lead the Wildcats to the PAL Ocean win over the Ravens at Mariners Point in Foster City.
Teammate Katelyn Fung was two shots back finishing with a 2-over 29, while Ava Chotai came in with a 3-over 30 for Sequoia. Anjali Ulrich and Kianna Parikh carded 36 and 37, respectively.
Sequoia was led by Gianna Flores, who finished with a 5-over 32. Kayla Royer finished with a 35 and Jenna Swei a 36 for the Ravens.
Girls’ water polo
Aragon 14, Notre Dame-Belmont 3
The Dons led 7-3 at halftime before shutting out the Tigers in the second half.
Daryhn Schnell scored a game-high five goals to lead Aragon (4-3 PAL Bay, 10-6 overall). Emma Callicott added a hat trick for the Dons.
Mallory Moore led NDB with two goals.
Burlingame 18, Carlmont 6
The Panthers, the defending PAL Bay Division champs, stayed in the running for the 2022 title after beating the Scots.
Burlingame improves to 6-1 in Bay play and 9-3 overall, while Carlmont falls to 1-6, 2-8.
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 4, Aragon 3
The Panthers moved into third place in the Bay standings, holding off the now fourth-place Dons.
Burlingame (6-3 PAL Bay) swept the three doubles matches and Michelle Moshkovoy’s 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles to post the win.
The Panthers’ doubles teams of Kaleia Daga and Izzy Kosar, Samantha Tom and Evelyn Du, and Malia Schmidt and Lily Greiner combined to lose just 12 games.
Aragon (5-4) got wins from Varsha Jawadi (No. 1 singles), 6-0, 6-1; Anna He (No. 2 singles) 6-1, 6-3 and Taylor Lee (No. 4 singles), 6-0, 7-5.
