TUESDAY
College baseball
San Mateo 8, West Valley 3
The Bulldogs pulled into a virtual tie for first place atop the Coast North Conference with their win over the Vikings.
CSM (7-2 Coast North, 16-11-1 overall) tied the game at 3 with a two-run fourth, took the lead with three runs in the sixth and put the game away with a two-run eighth.
West Valley has a game in hand over CSM, with an 8-2 record. CSM is 7-2 and 16-11-1 overall.
Max Farfan and Connor Hennings each had a pair of doubles for the Bulldogs, with Farfan driving in three runs.
Emilio Flores worked the first seven innings in earning the win for CSM, scattering eight hits and giving up only one earned run.
Skyline 13, Chabot 4
Trailing 4-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Trojans erupted for seven runs, added four more in the seventh to beat the Gladiators going away.
Max Coupe tripled and drove in three runs for Skyline (7-3 Coast North, 21-7 overall), while Jeremy Keller drove in a pair.
Conor Hourigan wobbled to the win for the Trojans, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits in six innings of work. Tyler Moniz-Witten and Nick Soudah tossed three innings of scoreless relief.
Cañada 7, San Francisco 2
The Colts scored three runs in the first and two more in the second on their way to the win over the Rams.
Tommy Ozawa, Tyler Nelson, Mario Duran, Matthew Hanson, Andrew Castillo and Josue Iniquez all drove in a run for Cañada (3-7 Coast North, 7-22 overall).
Daniel Guevara earned the win, giving up one run on just two hits in six innings of work.
Softball
Capuchino 4, Carlmont 3
A three-run first proved to be just enough as the Mustangs handed the Scots their first PAL Bay Division loss at CSM.
Carlmont (2-1 PAL Bay, 5-6 overall) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Capuchino (2-1, 9-3) responded with a three-spot in the bottom of the frame. Carlmont tied the game with two runs in the third, but the Mustangs took the lead for good with a run in the fifth.
Marayah Govea, Madison Ciardella and Lola Sierra each drove in a run for Capuchino as the Mustangs were held to just three hits.
Nohemi Livingston earned the win for the Mustangs, allowing three runs on six hits.
Sequoia 11, Woodside 0
The Ravens posted a mercy-rule win over the Wildcats.
Sequoia (2-1 PAL Bay, 9-3 overall) scored four runs in the bottom of the first, added five more in the second and two in the third to round out the scoring. Lilliana Santos and Casey Chin each drove in a pair of runs for the Ravens. Ainsley Waddell earned the win in the circle with a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in five innings of work.
Woodside falls to 0-3 in Bay play and 5-7 overall.
San Mateo 11, Burlingame 0
The Bearcats scored 11 runs on 11 hits as they routed the rival Panthers.
San Mateo (2-1 PAL Bay, 5-5 overall) set the tone with a four-run first and ended things with a five-run sixth.
Avery Tirazona and Jordan Galea each drove in three runs to lead the Bearcats. Louisa Coughlin added a pair of RBIs.
Bethany Shih got the win, allowing one hit in six innings.
Burlingame is still searching for its first Bay win, falling to 0-3 in league play and 4-6-1 overall.
Half Moon Bay 14, Menlo-Atherton 4
After spotting the Bears a two-run in the top of the first, the Cougars took control with an eight-run bottom of the inning in posting the mercy-rule win.
Madison Melo paced the offense for HMB (4-0 PAL Ocean, 4-5 overall). She went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Kaia Glafkides went deep for the Cougars, driving in a pair, while JuJu Pintarellli went 3 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Kendall Barmore earned the win, giving up two runs on three hits in four innings.
Donnabella Gaetano drove in two runs for M-A (2-3, 5-10).
Notre Dame-Belmont 10, Notre Dame-SJ 5
The Tigers doubled up the Regents in WBAL game.
NDB improves to 3-0 in WBAL play and 11-1 overall. NDSJ falls to 1-2 and 4-9.
Baseball
St. Francis 4, Serra 2, 10 innings
The Padres’ WCAL struggles continue as they fell to the Lancers in extra innings.
St. Francis (8-0 WCAL, 13-2 overall) scored one run in the top of the first and didn’t score again until a three-run outburst in the top of the 10th.
Serra (1-7, 8-10) tied the score with a run in the bottom of the fifth and added one more in the bottom of the 10th.
Ben Cleary and Kai Laxa paced the offense for the Padres with a pair of hits. Cleary and Tyler Peruzzaro each drove in a run for Serra.
Max Ross had the big hit for St. Francis, going 3 for 4 and driving in two runs during the three-run rally. Christian Galvez and Luke DeVine accounted for the Lancers’ other RBIs.
Three Lancers pitchers combined to strikeout 16. Blake Rogers got the start, going five innings while allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine. Will Bonini added five strikeouts and Ned Righellis added two more.
Garett Carlson was solid in his start for Serra, giving up one run on seven hits while working into the sixth inning.
El Camino 4, San Mateo 1, 8 innings
After the Bearcats scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score at 1 and send the game to extra innings, the Colts scored three runs in the top of the eighth to pull out the PAL Ocean Division win.
Ryan De Bono and Patrick Kerrisk each drove in two runs to pace the offense for El Camino (2-1 PAL Ocean, 6-6 overall). Evan Viana, a sophomore, earned the win on the mound for the Colts, throwing 1 2/3 innings of relief. Raul Reyes worked into the seventh inning before giving up the lead, allowing one run while scattering six hits and striking out seven.
Giancarlo Selvitella had two hits and drove in the only run for San Mateo (1-2, 7-6). Aisea Scheller also had a pair of hits for the Bearcats. Austin Lachappelle got the start for San Mateo and in 5 1/3 innings of work, gave up one run on five hits. He struck out seven, but also walked four.
Half Moon Bay 7, Mills 0
Liam Harrington pitched a complete game shutout to lead the Cougars past the Vikings in a PAL Ocean Division meeting.
Harrington allowed just four hits while striking out seven for HMB (4-1 PAL Ocean, 8-7 overall). Gavin Giacotto and William Moffitt each had a triple and drove in two runs to pace the Cougars offense.
Mills falls to 1-2 in league play and 3-8 overall.
Harker School 9, Sacred Heart Prep 8
The Gators let a 4-0 lead get away from them as the Eagles rallied for the PAL Ocean Division victory.
SHP (3-2 PAL Ocean, 5-10 overall) scored four runs in the top of the second inning, but Harker (1-2, 3-9) got back into the game with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Harker carried that momentum into the ensuing innings, scoring four in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Mason Chetcuti homered as part of a two-hit day, driving in a pair of scoring twice. JA Dioli also drove in two runs for the Gators. Zach Friere also had two hits for SHP, including a double and drove in a run.
Priory 6, South City 4
A three-run sixth carried the Panthers to the PAL Lake Division win over the Warriors.
South City (1-4 PAL Ocean, 3-11 overall) was held to six hits, with John Celilo accounting for the Warriors’ RBI.
Priory improves to 4-3 in league play and 5-3 overall.
More 4, Design Tech 3
The Knights scored a run in the top of the seventh to beat the Dragons in a PSAL game.
More (4-0 PSAL, 10-4 overall) scored two runs in the second and added a third in the fifth, but Design Tech (0-5, 2-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3.
Spencer Gradek accounted for the scoring for D Tech, going 1 for 2 with a bases-loaded double that cleared the bases.
Summit Shasta 30, Pacific Bay Christian 1
Not a misprint. The Black Bears scored 10 runs in each of the first and fifth innings, and combined for 10 more in the second and third innings as they routed the Eagles in a PSAL game.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 5, San Mateo 2
The Dons topped the Bearcats in a battle for San Mateo bragging rights.
San Mateo (5-4 PAL Bay, 9-5 overall) won the first two singles matches from Andre Khmelnitsky needing three sets to top Nicky Dobbs, 4-6, 7-5, (10-7). David Joseph’s win at No. 2 singles was far less eventful as he posted a 6-4, 7-5 win.
After that, it was all Aragon (6-3, 6-4), but the Dons needed to win a pair of three-set doubles matches to pull out the win. Thomas Nie and Keiya Wada outlasted Justin Lau and Brian Zhong, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Yossi Moff and Jack Murphy won their No. 3 doubles match 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 over San Mateo’s Kaden Chang and Ronit Jamebekar.
In other action …
Bay Division leader Menlo-Atherton had little trouble with Mills, beating the Vikings 7-0. … Burlingame cruised past Hillsdale, 6-1. … Ocean Division leader Half Moon Bay lost only five games while beating El Camino 7-0.
Boys’ golf
Menlo School 198, Nueva School 222
Marcus Ying shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Knights to the WBAL victory over the Mavericks at Crystal Springs Golf Course.
Eric Yun carded an even-par 36 for Menlo. Amay Goel had a 2-over 38, Ryan Schaefer finished with a 42 and Saaz Ahuja a 47 for the Knights.
Boys’ lacrosse
Sacred Heart Prep 11, Bellarmine 8
Eric Bollar scored four goals and assisted on six others to lead the Gators to the WCAL win over the Bells.
Max Sloat added a hat trick for SHP, while Kai Lockton had two goals and an assist. Henry Rydberg finished with nine saves for the Gators.
Menlo-Atherton 13, Sequoia 1
Andy Purpura and Peter Koren each scored three goals to lead the Bears past the Ravens.
Harrison Frye scored his first goal of the season for M-A as well.
