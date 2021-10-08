WEDNESDAY
Girls' golf
Hillsdale 238, San Mateo 241
The Lady Knights (9-0 PAL Bay) kept their undefeated PAL Bay Division record intact with a thriller at Poplar Creek. While San Mateo's two top placers outshot Hillsdale's Ashlyn Johnson (37) and Ava Saki (46), the depth of the Knights' lineup prevailed. Jacqui Landucci shot a 50; Lei Ah Tou a 52; and Chase Nestor a 53 to outduel the Bearcats (7-3). San Mateo's Lindsay Huang took medalist honors with a 35 while teammate Hanna Sangha shot a 40.
South City 203, El Camino 221
Alyssa Batang continues to rule the PAL Ocean, claiming medalist honors at Mariner's Point with a 35 to lead first-place South City (9-1 PAL Ocean) past rival El Camino. Jollyn Guardi backed up Batang's performance with a 37. Franchesca Junio and Melissa Woo each shot aa 38 to pace El Camino (1-7).
Woodside 193, Sequoia 208
Sequoia's Gianna Flores medaled with a 35 at Mariner's Point, but Woodside shot a remarkable round with four golfers finishing within 1 stroke of each other. Ava Chotai and Anjali Ulrich each shot a 37 to pace the Wildcats (4-3 PAL Ocean), while Sierra Bryant and Katelyn Fung each shot a 38. With the loss, Sequoia (5-3) falls into a second-place tie with Capuchino in the PAL Ocean standings.
Capuchino 211, Half Moon Bay 234
Capuchino's Erika Vasil took medalist honors at Half Moon Bay Golf Course with a 39, and teammate Gianna Ramirez shot a 40 to help the Lady Mustangs (5-3 PAL Ocean) move into a second-place tie with Sequoia in the PAL Ocean Division standings. Alexa Godoy led Half Moon Bay (0-6) with a 43.
Castilleja 222, Sacred Heart Prep 270
Hannah Lindquist led Sacred Heart Prep (6-5 WBAL) with a 48 at the Stanford Golf Course, but it was not enough to keep pace with Castilleja's (9-0) top two of Joanne Zhou and Norah Yang. Zhou shot an even par 35 at the par-35 course, while Yang finished with a 1-over 36.
Girls' water polo
Aragon 13, Notre Dame-Belmont 5
Leading 4-2 after one period, the Dons outscored the Tigers 9-3 the rest of the way in picking up the PAL Bay Division victory.
Ruby Vogel led Aragon (3-2 PAL Bay, 6-3 overall), scoring four goals. Maddie Dobbs added a hat trick for the Dons.
Olivia Simien and Allison King each scored a pair of goals to lead NDB (1-5, 1-6), while goalie Carolline Turk finished with 12 saves.
Burlingame 9, Woodside 4
Sophie Simpson had 14 saves for the Wildcats, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Panthers from coming away with the win.
Burlingame (6-1 PAL Bay) stays in a first-place tie atop of the Bay Division standings with the win.
In other action …
Menlo-Atherton (6-1) kept pace with Burlingame, posting a 23-2 win over Carlmont. … In boys' water polo action, Menlo-Atherton (6-0) maintained its one-game lead over Woodside with a 14-5 win over Carlmont. … Woodside (5-1), meanwhile, kept the pressure on the Bears with a 17-4 win over Burlingame.
Cross country
Menlo strong in first WBAL meet of the season
Justin Pretre captured the boys' race for the Knights as Menlo had four runners finish in the top 10 at Crystal Springs Cross Country Course in Belmont.
Pretre ran the 2.96-mile course in a time of 15:46, three seconds faster than the second-place finisher as Menlo finished second in the team standings behind Crystal Springs Uplands School.
The Menlo girls' finished third, led by Grace Tang, who recorded a time of 20:43.9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.