WEDNESDAY
Boys’ tennis
County teams go 3-1 in CCS team tournament
San Mateo County teams won three matches in the first round of the CCS team tennis tournament.
Menlo-Atherton (13-6 overall), the 12-time PAL Bay Division team champion, was knocked out by Evergreen Valley (15-3), 4-3.
Aragon (11-6) beat Prospect (8-8), 5-2 and will face top-seeded Menlo School (20-1). The Dons lost the top two singles matches, but caught a break at No. 4 singles where Amitai Smyla, who was part of Aragon’s No. 2 doubles team for most of the season, split sets with Luka Buich, before the Prospect player had to retire with Amitai up 3-1 in the third. Amitai posted a 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 3-1 retired victory.
Cooper Wong won at No. 3 singles for the Dons, 6-4, 6-2, while Aragon swept the three doubles matches in straight sets.
Carlmont (12-3) downed Mitty (9-7) 4-3 to advance to Friday’s second round. The Scots will be on the road at No. 3 Saratoga (7-5).
Crystal Springs (12-3) also advanced to the second round, also by a score of 4-3 over Mountain View (10-3). The Gryphons will on the road at No. 7 Monta Vista (6-10).
All second-round matches begin at 4 p.m.
Baseball
Carlmont 7, Capuchino 3
Tied 1-1 after one inning, the Scots took control with a three-run second on their way to the Bay Division win over the Mustangs.
The win by Carlmont (9-2 PAL Bay, 17-6-1 overall), coupled with Burlingame’s loss to King’s Academy, gives the Scots sole possession of first place in the PAL Bay Division standings with three games left in the regular season.
Tanner Van Why doubled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Carlmont offense. Colton Fisher picked up the win on the mound, going six innings, giving up three runs while scattering seven hits.
Capuchino (5-6, 15-9) got two hits and RBIs from both Nico Gomez and Tim Jang.
With the loss, the Mustangs fall into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Bay, along with Aragon and Menlo-Atherton.
King’s Academy 8, Burlingame 7, 9 innings
The Knights knocked the Panthers out of a first-place tie atop the PAL Bay Division standings with the extra-inning, walk-off upset victory.
The Knights loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth and they secured the win when Jason Kapi was hit by a pitch to drive in the winning run. Kapi was 2 for 4 on the day, with a solo home run in the fourth and three RBIs.
King’s (4-7 PAL Bay, 7-14-1 overall) took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and Burlingame (8-3, 14-9) scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 5. The Panthers were poised to win it following two runs in the top of the eighth, but the Knights rallied to tie it in the bottom of the frame before prevailing in the ninth.
Johnny Suarez led the offense for Burlingame, going to 2 for 3 with three RBIs, including a two-run double in the sixth to tie the game at 5.
Lou Martineau tied a school record for Burlingame, stealing five bases against the Knights. It tied the record set in 2015 by Griffin Intrieri.
Softball
Half Moon Bay 8, Terra Nova 6, 8 innings
The Cougars matched division-leading Mills in the win column following the victory over the Tigers.
HMB (8-2 PAL Ocean, 8-7 overall) remains a game back of Mills (8-1) in the loss column with three Ocean Division games remaining.
Terra Nova (7-3, 9-9) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the Cougars responded with two runs in the third and fourth. But a four-run bottom of the sixth gave the Tigers a 6-5 lead. HMB scored once in the top of the seventh to tie the score and scored twice in the top of the eighth for the win.
Kaia Glafkides went 3 for 5 with three RBIs to lead HMB. Madison Melo added a pair of RBIs for the Cougars.
Presley Matteucci tripled and drove in a pair of runs to lead Terra Nova.
South City 19, El Camino 1
The Warriors scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first to rout the rival Colts in an Ocean Division meeting.
Michelle Hara doubled, homered and drove in three runs to lead South City (4-5 PAL Ocean, 6-11 overall). Aliana Huerta and Jianna Nabung both added a pair of RBIs for the Warriors.
Isabel Iniguez drove in the only run for El Camino (1-8, 2-11).
Mills 15, Palo Alto 13
Mills scored three runs in the top of the seventh to down Palo Alto in a non-league slugfest.
Mills (9-6 overall) scored 15 runs on 20 hits, while Palo Alto (7-13) scored 13 on just seven hits.
Palo Alto took a 4-1 lead after one inning and led 6-1 after three. But Mills scored five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to take an 11-6 advantage.
But Paly answered back with seven runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 13-11 lead. Mills closed to 13-12 with a run in the top of the sixth and pulled out the win with three-run seventh.
Adyson Kim had a monster game for Mills, going 4 for 5 with a double and triple while driving in a game-high six runs. Khloe Lagunte and Kalista Maire Lowe each added a pair of RBIs.
Paly was led by Amanda Mershon, who drove in four runs.
