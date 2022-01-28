WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Aragon 94, Capuchino 87, 2 OT
A 27-point third quarter helped catapult the Dons to the win over the Mustangs in the game of the year.
Aragon (3-3 PAL South, 6-10 overall) took a 58-54 lead into the fourth quarter, but Capuchino (1-4, 10-6) rallied to force overtime. The Dons outscored the Mustangs 19-12 in a two periods of extra time.
Aragon’s Amrit Sharma poured in a game-high 28 points as five Dons scored in double figures. Colin Trizuto hit three 3s and finished with 19, Troy Johnson had 12, Jacob Ruttenberg 11 and Azekel Kassner 10 for the Dons.
Capuchino was led by Nikos Gamble, who scored 23 points, with two made 3s. Nicolas Caruso added 19 for the Mustangs, while Tino Stemberga and Alexander Chan each a chipped in 13 points.
South City 44, Oceana 43
The Warriors trailed 13-3 after the first quarter and 24-12 at halftime, but rallied with a 19-point fourth quarter to pull out the victory.
Max Lara-Perez and Jayden Rodrigues each scored 12 to lead South City (4-2 PAL North, 10-7 overall). Nolan Alimorong added 11 for the Warriors.
Oceana falls to 0-5 in division play and 4-13 overall.
In other action …
El Camino (2-2 PAL North) beat Westmoor (1-5, 5-12), 70-58. … Menlo-Atherton got 16 points from Allen Chang to beat Mills (0-5 PAL South, 2-15 overall) 54-34. … Tyler Mausehund and Lou Martineau each scored 11 points to lead Burlingame (3-1 PAL South, 11-4 overall) to a 66-40 win over Woodside (1-5, 3-13). … Jordan Hauser had 20 points to lead Hillsdale (5-1 PAL South, 9-9 overall) to a 74-51 win over Sequoia. … Carlmont beat San Mateo, 49-32.
Boys’ soccer
San Mateo 1, Burlingame 1
The Panthers converted a late penalty kick to salvage a tie with the rival Bearcats in a PAL Bay Division matchup.
Donovan Vasquez gave San Mateo (0-2-1 PAL Bay, 5-4-3 overall) early in the first half. the Beacats carried the lead into the final minutes when Burlingame (3-0-2, 10-0-3) earned the spot kick. Aleai Ordudadi knotted the score for the Panthers.
Hillsdale 2, Capuchino 1
Shay Qwok scored twice to lead the Knights past the Mustangs.
Gabe Baima and Tiernan Mee each had an assist for Hillsdale (3-1 PAL Ocean, 8-4-1 overall).
Capuchino falls to 1-2-1 in Ocean play and 1-5-1 overall.
Jefferson 5, Oceana 4
The Grizzlies score five first-half goals and then held on for the win over the Sharks.
Esau Funes scored twice for Jefferson (2-2 PAL Lake, 2-3 overall). Gabriel Somoza and Henry Macall also scored for the Grizzlies.
In other action …
Woodside (1-2-1 PAL Bay, 7-4-1 overall) and Menlo-Atherton played to a scoreless tie. … Sequoia (2-1-2 PAL Ocean, 5-3-5 overall) led 1-0 at halftime, but Half Moon Bay (1-1-1, 5-2-2) tied it in the second to finish in a 1-all draw. … Michael Musallam had two goals and an assist to lead El Camino (4-0 PAL Lake, 8-5-1 overall) to an 8-0 win over Terra Nova.
Girls’ basketball
Aragon 47, Capuchino 40
The Dons got Jordan Beaumont back from the COVID list and she made up for lost time, pouring in a game-high 17 points to hand the Mustangs their first division loss of the season.
Mabryn Manu added 14 points for Aragon (2-2 PAL South, 9-7 overall) while Megan Grant added 11.
Kiki Afeaki led Capuchino (3-1, 8-8) with 14 points. Arianna Jordan added 11.
Hillsdale 46, Sequoia 41
The Knights rallied from a 24-21 halftime deficit to beat the Ravens.
Bailey Fong scored 16 points to lead Hillsdale (6-0 PAL South, 16-1 overall). Ruby Jones added 10 for the Knights.
Sequoia (2-4, 9-9) was led by Nohe’alani Stores, who finished with 14. MaryJane Hartman ad 12 for the Ravens.
Oceana 31, South City 30, OT
The Sharks picked up their first PAL North Division win of the year, holding off the Warriors in overtime.
Abreeana Hodge scored 10 points for South City (1-4 PAL North, 6-7 overall). Oceana improves to 1-5 in division pla and 4-9 overall.
In other action …
Michelle Tang scored a game-high 19 points to lead Mills (3-2 PAL South, 9-5 overall) to a 49-27 win over Menlo-Atherton (0-5, 7-9). … Alli Dioli scored a game-high 23 points to lead Half Moon Bay (5-0 PAL North, 13-4 overall) to a 48-30 win over Jefferson (4-2, 12-5). … Ava Uhrich led Burlingame (4-0 PAL South, 13-3 overall) with 19 points over Woodside (2-4, 6-10), 53-24. … Hillsdale (4-2 PAL South, 9-7 overall) scored 43 points in the second and third quarters, combined, to beat San Mateo (0-6, 3-15), 62-20.
