THURSDAY
Baseball
Carlmont 16, Oak Grove 8
The Scots prevailed over the Eagles in a slugfest for their first win of the season.
Carlmont (1-0-1) scored four runs in the first and five-run innings in both the third and fifth innings.
Oak Grove (0-2) scored four runs in each of the second and third innings.
Jack Vanoncini led Carlmont’s 12-hit attack, coming up with three doubles and driving in four runs. Collin O’Driscoll had a triple and three RBIs, while Aidan Kurt drove in a pair as well for the Scots.
Menlo School 5, Menlo-Atherton 4
The Knights scored two runs in the top of the seventh and then withstood a Bears’ rally in the bottom of the inning to pull out the season-opening victory.
Joe Meyer had a two-run double for M-A (1-1), while Griff Williams and Jackson Williams each added RBIs for the Bears.
WEDNESDAY
Girls’ soccer
CCS Division II semifinals
No. 3 Christopher 2, No. 7 Menlo School 1 OT
The Knights were five minutes away from a spot in the DII championship game, but the Cougars rallied for an overtime victory.
Following a scoreless first half, Menlo (11-6-4) took a 1-0 lead when Roya Rezaee took a pass from Colby Wilson and slotted it home midway through the second half.
Christopher (11-5-1) battled to the end, getting the equalizer from Kayla Stewart with five minutes left in regulation. The Cougars carried that momentum into the two overtime periods, netting the win in the waning minutes.
In other CCS soccer action …
Carlmont (16-3-2), seeded No. 1 in Division I, saw its season come to an end with a 3-1 loss to No. 5 Los Altos (13-4-3). The Eagles have scored seven goals through two playoff games. … On the other end of the Division II bracket, No. 4 Sacred Heart Prep (12-7-3) was eliminated 5-4 on penalty kicks by top-seeded Piedmont Hills (19-2-1). The battled to a 3-3 draw after 80 minutes of regulation. … In boys’ playoff action, Woodside (11-7-2), seeded No. 8 in Division III, continued its run of upsets, knocking off No. 5 Prospect (12-7-1) 1-0 to advance to the CCS championship game since winning the title in 1980 with Ed Huber as head coach. Huber would lead Sequoia to a co-championship in 1995. … The Division II final will be an all-Atherton affair as No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (8-6-4) knockjed off No. 2 MountainView (12-5-4) 4-2 in penalty kicks, after playing to a 1-1 draw during regulation. M-A will face SHP in Saturday’s final.
Baseball
Burlingame 2, San Mateo 0
Blake Dempsey and Ryan Kall combined on a three-hitter as the Panthers opened the 2022 season with a win over the rival Bearcats.
Dempsey got the start and went the first four innings, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out five. Kall went the rest of the way, allowing one hit over the final three innings, with three strikeouts.
Burlingame scored once in the first and again in the fourth for the game’s only runs. Dexter Quisol had the game’s only RBI for the Panthers.
The San Mateo pitching tandem of Austin Lachappelle and Chad Hawkins were nearly as good as Burlingame’s as the Bearcats allowed just one earned run while scattering four hits.
Serra 5, Los Altos 3
The Padres scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, turning a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 victory.
Kyle Potts had a two-run double for Serra, which also got RBIs from Will Bowen and Tyler Peruzzaro.
Serra pitchers Ryan Beck and Thomas Egbert combined for 10 strikeouts, with Egbert picking up the win in relief.
