THURSDAY
Baseball
Serra 4, St. Ignatius 3
D.J. Ghiorso had the final say in a wild finish as the Padres (10-1 WCAL, 16-2 overall) continued to roll through West Catholic Athletic League play with a 4-3 win over St. Ignatius (6-5, 10-8) at Frisella Field. Serra took a 2-0 lead into the sixth. When St. Ignatius tied it in the top of the sixth, Serra answered back with an RBI single from Thomas Gould to take a 3-2 lead, only to see the relentless Wildcats tie it again in the top of the seventh.
Serra got a two-out spark in the bottom of the seventh, though, when Connor Dorgan drew a walk. Then Ghiorso delivered the game-winning, doubling to left field to drive home Dorgan for the walk-off win.
Ghiorso was 3 for 4 on the day. Gould added two hits, and senior catcher Nico Button connected for a two-run homer in the first inning, his third of the year.
Menlo-Atherton 9, Sequoia 2
The Bears (8-0 PAL Ocean, 14-5 overall) earned a two-game series sweep over Sequoia (6-2, 12-2) to take outright control of the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division. Senior infielder Tommy Eisenstat enjoyed a career day, going 4 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs. Eisenstat has now recorded at least one RBI in nine straight games, batting in 24 over that stretch. He currently leads the Central Coast Section in RBIs among teams that file statistics on MaxPreps.com, and is tied for ninth in the state.
Kai Holm paced Sequoia with three hits to boost his season batting average to .431 (22 for 51).
Half Moon Bay 14, Woodside 10
With the game tied 7-7 in the sixth, fifth-place Half Moon Bay (4-4 PAL Ocean, 5-7 overall) rallied for four runs in the top of the inning and added four more in the seventh to gain ground in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division standings on fourth-place Woodside (4-3, 7-8). Tristan Hofmann scored on an infield error to give the Cougars the lead, then Will Moffitt broke it open with a three-run triple.
The Wildcats made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Zakary Sullivan scored on an error then Jared Lopez Gonzalez followed with a two-run home run, the first of his varsity career. But senior starting pitcher Josh Dybalski finished off the victory with a strikeout to cap an unusual complete game in which he allowed 10 runs (six earned) on 12 hits for his first win of the year.
El Camino 9, Mills 4
Joey Pierotti produced three RBIs and starter Raul Reyes worked six innings to earn the win as the Colts (5-3 PAL Ocean, 7-5 overall) took down Mills (1-7, 3-14). El Camino needed just five hits to total nine runs, drawing 10 walks on the day, with eight different Colts taking free passes. Junior infielder Lorenzo Cartagena had two hits to up his season average to .409 (9 for 22).
South City 12, Westmoor 2
Jaden Francisco went 3 for 3 with a pair of walks, while Martin Chen produced four RBIs as the Warriors (4-4 PAL Lake, 4-12 overall) rolled past Westmoor (3-7, 3-9) for a mercy-rule win. South City scored five in the first and three more in the second. Then Chen piled on with a two-run single in the fourth, followed by a two-run double in the sixth. Chen also earned the win on the mound with a six-inning complete game. The freshman has now notched back-to-back CGs, having turned in a seven-inning effort May 4 in South City’s 5-2 win over Jefferson.
Antonio Santana paced Westmoor with two hits.
Crystal Springs 10, Jefferson 4
It was the sophomore show for Crystal Springs Uplands (4-4 PAL Lake, 4-5 overall) as starting pitcher Dylan Aguinaldo recorded 10 strikeouts and earned the win, while Theo Ebersman and Josh Mirob tallied three hits apiece. Ebersman went 5 for 8 in the Gryphons’ two-game series sweep of Jefferson. The sophomore is now batting .379 (11 for 29) on the year. Jefferson sophomore Raymond Tsang kept pace with three hits for the first multi-hit game of his varsity career for the Grizzlies (0-9, 0-9).
Softball
Aragon 9, Carlmont 1
Megan Grant and Liv DiNardo each blasted a home run as the Lady Dons totaled 11 hits against Carlmont (5-3, 6-9) to stay unbeaten in PAL Bay Division play. Grant went 2 for 2 with a homer, a double and three RBIs, upping her season average to .650 (13 for 20), while DiNardo was 2 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs and saw her season average drop to .800 (24 for 30). DiNardo has now hit safely and recorded at least one RBI in each of the nine games she’s played this season. Senior Kaitlin Marin added two hits with a double and an RBI for Aragon.
Capuchino 6, Half Moon Bay 4
The Lady Mustangs (4-4 PAL Bay, 9-6 overall) went to town for six runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-0 lead and held off Half Moon Bay (1-7, 1-8) from there. Senior pitcher Bailey Hardey went the distance, navigating eight hits to yield four runs (one earned) while striking out two. Freshman Jasmine Shapiro paced Cap with two hits. HMB junior Siona Halwani led all hitters in the game with three knocks.
Burlingame 3, Woodside 2
The Lady Panthers earned a marathon win thanks to the heroics of Sydney Flemming in the bottom of the 10th. With the game tied 1-1 going into extra innings, Woodside finally broke through in the top of the 10th on Sydney Truesdale’s RBI single to plate Isabelle Cobb. But Burlingame countered with some Sydneys of its own. After Kailey O’Connor got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force home the tying run, Flemming delivered the victory with a sacrifice fly to score Sydney Crespo for the walk-off.
O’Connor and Truesdale each went the distance in the circle for their respective teams. Truesdale took the tough-luck loss, totaling 9 2/3 innings while yielding three runs (one earned). O’Connor worked 10 innings, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out 12.
Hillsdale 4, San Mateo 2
The Lady Knights (6-2 PAL Bay, 10-5 overall) scored three in the first and added an insurance run in the fifth to maintain outright control of second place in the PAL Bay Division against San Mateo (0-8, 0-8). Veah Alvarez paced Hillsdale with two hits and Emilee Ghidossi had a triple and an RBI. Sophomore Ashley Driscoll starred both sides of the ball, totaling two RBIs at the plate while earning the complete-game victory in the circle, allowing two runs (one earned) on eight hits.
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 77, The King’s Academy 66
Tied 42-42 heading into the fourth quarter, Sacred Heart Prep (7-1 WBAL Foothill, 8-4 overall) went on a 25-14 tear over the closing eight minutes to take down TKA (6-3, 6-3). Senior forward Harrison Carrington notched his fourth double-double of the year with a season-high 29 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Aiden Braccia added 24 points.
Pacific Bay Christian 59, Pescadero 37
The Eagles (2-4 PSAL North, 3-5 overall) jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first quarter and never looked back to top Pescadero (0-8, 0-8). The Pac Bay players scored in double figures, led by sophomore Joel Zabaneh with 14 points, while sophomore Liam O’Neill and freshman Ethan Chow totaled 12 apiece.
In other action …
San Mateo topped Capuchino 63-55; Burlingame downed Hillsdale 60-48; Mills got past Aragon 45-43; Nueva School took down Design Tech 51-31; and Summit Shasta routed East Palo Alto Academy 76-35.
Girls’ basketball
Capuchino 84, San Mateo 11
Hailey Hoff crushed the net to the tune of 32 points, a season high, as the Lady Mustangs throttled San Mateo. Hoff added four assists, three steals and five rebounds. Junior forward Mele Afeaki went for a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Summit Shasta 72, East Palo Alto Academy 9
The Black Bears saw 11 different players score in a walloping of EPAA. Sophomore Kamille Cayas led Summit Shasta with 13 points and sophomore Cathy Ceng added 10. Summitt racked up 22 steals as a team, led by sophomore Bayle Chin with four.
Pacific Bay Christian 32, Pescadero 27
Junior guard Amanda Diaz totaled a game-high 21 points as the Warriors (3-3 PSAL North, 3-4 overall) held off Pescadero (1-7, 1-7). Diaz delivered a majority of her team’s points, producing from downtown to the tune of six made 3-pointers.
