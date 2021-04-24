Friday
Baseball
Burlingame 6, Aragon 2
The Panthers completed a two-game sweep of the Dons Friday in San Mateo.
Taylor Kaufman had the big stick for Burlingame as finished a triple shy of the cycle, instead going 3 for 3 with a double and two-run homer while driving in four runs.
Dexter Quisol had a strong offensive game for the Panthers, collecting a pair of hits, including a double, and driving in a run. Ryan Kang was 2 for 3 with a double for Burlingame as well.
Noah Larkin picked up the win for the Panthers, working into the seventh inning before being lifted two outs and sitting on 97 pitches. He allowed two runs and scattered six hits while striking out seven.
Aragon got RBIs from Ryan Fernandez and Ty Barrango, while Jace Jeremiah was 2 for 4 with a double.
Thursday
Girls’ basketball
Menlo School 82, Half Moon Bay 61
The Knights opened the 2021 season in style setting a school record in the non-league win over the Cougars.
Menlo drained a record 17 3-pointers on the night, with Coco Layton leading the team with five 3s. Reagan Grady added four for the Knights.
But it was Avery Lee who paced Menlo, finishing with 28 points — hitting 14 field goals and going 8 for 10 from the line. Layton added 16, while Grady had 12.
Half Moon Bay was led by Abby Kenendy, who finished with 23. Alli Dioli and Abby Co each added 13 for the Cougars.
Boys’ tennis
Aragon 4, Burlingame 3
Jason Hauk’s win gave the Dons the one singles match they needed to beat the Panthers in a PAL Bay Division showdown Thursday.
Hauk’s 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles, combined with an Aragon sweep of the three doubles matches improved the Dons’ record to 3-1 in Bay Division play.
The Dons won all the doubles matches in straight sets. The No. 3 tandem of Kausik Kolluri and the Andrew Cheng highlighted the sweep with a 6-2, 6-2 decision.
Baseball
Menlo-Atherton 2, San Mateo 0
The Bears completed the home-and-home sweep this week with a second consecutive shutout.
They opened the series with a 7-0 win at San Mateo Tuesday.
M-A had another strong outing on the mound as Rowen Barnes (four innings pitched) and Sean Quinton (three) combined on a three-hit shutout, with eight strikeouts between them.
Griff Williams stayed hot at the plate as he and Reno DiBono both had a pair of hits, including RBI doubles to pace the Bears offense.
San Mateo starter Luke Barrientos kept the Bearcats in the game, tossing a complete game, giving up two runs while scattering 10 hits.
Sequoia 8, Half Moon Bay 4
A five-run sixth gave the Ravens the PAL Ocean Division win over the Cougars.
Tanner Bye drove in a pair of runs for Half Moon Bay.
Boys’ soccer
Menlo School 3, Sacred Heart Prep 2
A pair of second-half goals carried the Knights over the rival Gators Thursday afternoon.
Luke Appel gave Menlo a 1-0 lead at halftime, converting a Tor Micaelian pass. Micaelian doubled the Knights’ lead off an assist from Steph Nivaggioli.
SHP answered back with a penalty kick conversion from Chase Dolinko to cut the Gators’ deficit in half, but Christian Corcoran’s goal off an assist from Ilan Listgarten proved to be the winning goal for Menlo.
Dolinko rounded out the scoring for the Gators on the day, off an assist from Tristan Mischke-Reeds.
Softball
Burlingame 11, Half Moon Bay 0
The Panthers earned their first PAL win of the season in the their home debut Thursday.
With an improved field that featured a new scoreboard and new outfield fence, Burlingame (1-1 PAL Bay, 3-1 overall) christened it in style. Kailey O’Connor hit the first homer of the season in the new digs, crushing a three-run shot in the bottom of the third.
Sydney Fleming ended the game in the bottom of the fifth with a grand slam to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Samantha Palacio provided some power for the Panthers as well, with a double and triple.
O’Connor was picked up the win in the circle, hurling five innings of 2-hit ball, striking out nine.
Sydney Crespo set the table for the Panthers in typical leadoff style — with a bunt and a chopper for singles.
Girls’ soccer
Menlo School 4, Sacred Heart Prep 2
The teams combined for five goals in the first half, with the Knights securing the win with one in the second half Thursday.
Carolina Espinosa had a foot in all four goals for Menlo, scoring twice and assisting on the other two.
Siena Gavin scored off an Espinosa corner kick for a 1-0 lead and Espinosa’s first strike made it 2-1. Her penalty kick conversion proved to be the game winner. Gabby Kogler rounded out the scoring for the Knights, with Espinosa and Ellie El-Fishawy each earning an assist.
Sydney Adas and Juliana Rosen scored for the Gators.
Boys’ golf
Menlo School 195, King’s Academy 243
Menlo opened WBAL play with a win over King’s Academy at Baylands Golf Links.
Menlo’s Jeremy Yun, a junior, shot a 2-under 34 to earn low-round honors. Younger brother Eric Yun, a freshman, was a stroke back with a 35. Marcus Ying and Ryan Schaefer came in with a 41 and 42, respectively, while Saaz Ahuja and Troy Demmon each finished with 44s for Menlo.
King’s Academy was led by Terry Nguyen, who shot a 41.
Aragon 199, Burlingame 226
The Dons improved to 3-0 in PAL Bay play with the win over the Panthers at Green Hills Country Club.
Sam Hidaki led Aragon with an even-par round of 36, tying Burlingame’s Wyatt McGovern for low round of the day. McGovern wrapped up his football season a week ago.
Leo Wang finished two shots back for Aragon, carding a 38. Ethan Martin came in with a 41 for the Dons, while Alex Kao and Isaiah Lott each recorded 42s.
Charlie Galanter finished with a 46 for Burlingame, while Chase Durnin carded a 47 for the Panthers.
College baseball
San Mateo 12, Ohlone-Fremont 10
The Bulldogs scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to hand the Renegades their first loss of the season.
CSM designated hitter Andrew Crane provided the thump, driving in six runs. Cole Gabrielson and Jordan Aguallo each drove in a pair of runs for CSM.
Emilio Flores earned the win on the mound for CSM, pitching three innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit, with five strikeouts, but four walks.
Wednesday
Boys’ basketball
Serra coach out to start the season
Serra head basketball coach Chuck Rapp will miss the beginning of the Padres season as he continues to rehab from back surgery that caused him to sit out the 2016-17 season. Rapp missed the 2019-2020 because of the lengthy recovery.
“Due to the pandemic, Coach Rapp was unable to complete the rehab necessary to offer him at a full recovery,” the school said in a press release.
The release said assistant coach Brian Carson will keep the interim tag he held last year as he guided the Padres to a 17-7 mark last season. Carson enters his 14th season with the Padres’ coaching staff.
“Coach Rapp is like a brother to me and when he’s down it is up to us to pick him up,” Carson said in the press release.
Sacred Heart Prep 78, King’s Academy 55
The Gators outscored the Knights 22-9 to take 43-33 lead at halftime on their way to their second straight WBAL victory.
Aidan Braccia went off for SHP, scoring a game-high 30 points, connecting on just two 3-pointers. Harrison Carrington also had a big game, finishing with 25. Teddy Purcell, who wrapped up his football season last Saturday, appeared in the Gators’ baseball opener Wednesday afternoon — making a diving catch in right field for the first out of the game — before hustling over to the basketball gym to sink a 3-pointer.
Girls’ lacrosse
Burlingame 14, Aragon 7
Leading just 6-4 at halftime, the Panthers pulled away in the second half to post the comfortable win over the Dons to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Burlingame’s Ella Bradley led all scorers with four goals. Lila Sutherlin posted a hat trick, while Viviana Bautista and Abby Koch each scored twice for the Panthers.
Sacred Heart Prep 16, Menlo-Atherton 6
The Gators exploded for 12 first-half goals as the cruised past the crosstown rival Bears.
Emily Leschin scored five times to lead SHP, while Ellie Noto scored three times and assisted on three more goals. Lauren Hagerty added two goals and two assists. Genna Gibbons netted a hat trick for the Gators.
Mitty 11, Menlo School 9
The Knights rallied for seven goals in the second half, but their 9-2 deficit was too much to overcome in the WBAL Foothill Division meeting.
Brooke Stroh and Alta Knuff each netted hat tricks for Menlo.
Boys’ tennis
Palo Alto 4, Sacred Heart Prep 3
The Gators split the four singles matches, but could manage only one doubles win to fall to the Vikings in a non-league match.
SHP’s Aarav Chandrasekar posted a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 1 singles, while Neal Gupta won 6-0, 7-6 (2) at No. 3 singles.
Menlo School 6, Crystal Springs 1
Mick Tamas, Alex Volgin and Rishi Jain dominated in their singles matches to help lead the Knights past the Gryphons.
That trio combined to lose on nine over six sets. Menlo was just as dominating in sweeping the three doubles matches.
Crystal Springs picked up their win at No. 1 singles, where Brian Bilsey posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory. Bilsey is one of the top singles players in the CCS.
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay 13, Sequoia 10
The Cougars rallied from an 8-6 deficit to beat the Ravens in a PAL Ocean Division match.
The HMB defense held Sequoia to just two second-half goals.
Half Moon Bay 25, San Mateo 5
Greg Moore scored a hat trick for the Bearcats in their loss to the Cougars.
Diego Cintas and Aidan Lee rounded out the scoring for San Mateo.
