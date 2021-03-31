Girls’ volleyball
Menlo School 3, Sacred Heart Prep 0
The Knights won their third-straight match with a sweep of the rival Gators, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 Tuesday evening.
Hanna Hoffman paced the Menlo offense with 24 assists. She also had a hand in the Knights’ defensive effort with 11 digs and also had 2 kills on offense. Emma Donley and Sharon Nejad each had 7 kills for Menlo, while Brooke Dombkoski had 4 kills and 6 assists.
Girls’ tennis
Menlo School 7, Notre Dame-Belmont 0
The Knights did not drop a set in beating the Tigers in a West Bay Athletic League match Tuesday afternoon.
Sofia Labatt and C.C. Golub won their No. 1 doubles match at love, while Brynn Brady (No. 2 singles) and the No. 3 doubles duo of Emily Han and Rupal Nimaiyar only lost one game in straight-set victories.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 12, Leland 11
Ashley Penner scored with 50 seconds in regulation to give the Gators, the defending Central Coast Section Open Division champion, the win over the Chargers, a program that ended SHP’s run of 10-straight CCS polo titles by beating the Gators in the 2017 Open Division final.
Trailing 7-3 at halftime, Leland standout Jenna Flynn tied the score at 11-all with 1:50 left in the match to set up Penner’s heroics. Flynn finished with a match-high 23 shots, scoring six times for the Chargers.
Penner’s game-winning strike was her fifth goal of the match, adding a pair of assists as well. Ola Szczerba and Ella Woodhead each had hat tricks and 2 assists each. SHP goaltender Megan Norris stopped 10 Leland shots.
Boys’ water polo
Valley Christian 12, Menlo School 11
Shutout in the second period, the Knights could not make up the deficit as they dropped their second match of the season Friday night.
It is Menlo’s first loss to Valley Christian in the 22-year Jack Bowen tenure.
Down 8-4 in the third quarter, Menlo went on a 6-2 run, closing to 10-8 midway through the fourth.
Connor MacMitchell led the Menlo offensive attack, finishing with 7 goals. Greg Hilderbrand added a pair, while Michael Fang and Jack Murad tallied a goal apiece.
Zayd Mahmoud finished with 11 saves for the Knights.
Sacred Heart Prep 17, Bellarmine 8
The Gators continue their dominant run of play, dispatching CCS power Bellarmine with ease Friday night.
Lead 4-2 after the first period, SHP took control of the match in the second, shutting down the Bells and leading 9-2 at halftime.
Gavin West led the Gators with 4 goals. Bear Weigle, Will Swart, Luke Hammarskjold and Jake Tsotadze each scored twice, with Swart adding a team-high 4 assists.
SHP goaltenders Griff Price and Wyatt Stenson combined to finish with 15 saves.
