FRIDAY
Serra (0-0) at Valley Christian (0-0), 7 p.m.
This is the season opener for both teams. The Padres scrimmaged Bellarmine last week; the Warriors went against Los Gatos. … This is, technically, a non-league game. … Serra and Valley, along with St. Ignatius, tied for the WCAL championship in 2019 with 6-1 records. … The Padres beat the Warriors 10-0 last season. … MaxPreps.com ranks Serra No. 1 in CCS, Valley Christian is No. 2. … The Padres are led by junior QB Dominique Lampkin, who appeared in 10 games last season, starting the last two games of the regular season and three playoff games. He accounted for 750 yards and 8 TDs passing, while also rushing for 448 yards and four more scores. … Valley relied on a ground attack that churned out more than 200 yards per game in 2019. While the Warriors graduated their best running back, Chase Laubach returns for his senior year after rushing for 923 yards and 7 TDs.
Half Moon Bay (1-0) at Menlo-Atherton (0-0), 7 p.m.
The Cougars took down Burlingame 19-10 last week. … This is the season opener for the Bears. … Half Moon Bay went a perfect 5-0 in winning the Ocean Division title and was 10-0 during the regular season. The reward for the Cougars? A CCS first-round matchup against Serra. Half Moon Bay finished the season 10-1 overall. … M-A went a perfect 5-0 in winning the Bay Division last season, but was one-and-done in the CCS playoffs, finishing with an overall record of 7-4. … The Cougars defense was on point in the win over Burlingame, holding the Panthers to just 220 yards of offense and just 72 yards on the ground. … Despite graduating a ton of talent over the last couple of years, M-A is still loaded. Junior QB Matt MacLeod started all last season, throwing for more than 1,800 yards with 19 TDs against just 2 INTs. Junior WR Jalen Moss, who has already received numerous Division I scholarship offers, is tasked with replacing Troy Franklin, who graduated in December and has already enrolled at University of Oregon. Moss caught 28 passes for 541 yards and 9 TDs in 2019.
San Mateo (0-1) at Aragon (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats were blitzed by Capuchino last week, 35-14. … The Dons were drubbed by Sacred Heart Prep, 42-12. … San Mateo was 4-1 in Ocean Division play in 2019, good for second place and qualifying for CCS. The Bearcats were 7-4 overall. … Aragon struggled mightily last season, going winless in Bay Division play and just 1-9 overall. … San Mateo ripped Aragon 34-0 in 2019. … The Bearcats were limited to just 189 yards of total offense against Cap. … QB Dane Anderson accounted for 82 yards of total offense — a team-leading 54 yards rushing and 28 yards on 1-of-3 passing. … The San Mateo defense allowed 421 yards to the Mustangs, including 334 on the ground. … Aragon had 242 yards of offense against SHP. Sosiua Tatola led the Dons on the ground with 77 yards on 18 carries. Daren Randolph, making his first start at QB, was decent in his debut. He completed 8 of 14 passes for 103 yards and a score in the first half, but sat out the second half for precautionary reasons after getting dinged on his 42-yard TD pass to Alan Tanielu. … The Aragon defense had a hard time slowing the SHP offense, giving up 431 yards to the Gators.
El Camino (0-0) at Carlmont (0-0), 7 p.m.
The Colts were 2-3 in Lake Division play in 2019 and 2-8 overall. … The Scots went 0-5 in Ocean Division play and 3-7 overall last season. … These teams last met during the 2018 Lake Division season, a 42-18 Carlmont victory. … The Scots return a pair of key pieces to the offense. Junior Tim Netane enters his second full year under center after throwing 12 TDs in 2019. Dane Fifita is a junior RB who led the team in rushing with 900 yards and 12 scores.
Woodside (0-0) at South City (0-0), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats were supposed to open against Mills last week, but that game was canceled several weeks ago. … Woodside was 2-3 in Lake Division play in 2019 and 2-7 overall. … South City went winless in the Lake Division and overall last season. … The Woodside offense averaged just 165 yards of offense per game, with less than 20 points per game. The Wildcats defense allowed an average of 30 points. … South City is currently mired in a 20-game losing streak and 10 in a row in PAL division play.
SATURDAY
Menlo School (0-0) at Hillsdale (0-0), 2 p.m.
Menlo was 1-4 in Ocean Division play in 2019 and 3-7 overall. … Hillsdale went 3-2 against Ocean Division opponents last season and qualified for the playoffs, advancing to the CCS Division IV semifinals, dropping a heartbreaking 14-13 overtime loss to Milpitas. The Knights were 8-4 overall. … Menlo saw four players take snaps last season, with Eliot Kinder expected to be the starter this season. In 2019 as a junior, he appeared in seven games, throwing for 872 yards. He threw for 271 yards in a loss to Half Moon Bay and had 216 yards passing in a loss to Sacred Heart Prep. … The Hillsdale offense averaged just under 26 points per game while allowing less than 17. … The Knights will have to replace their starting QB and RB, who combined for nearly 3,500 yards and 39 TDs.
Burlingame (0-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (1-0), 2 p.m.
The Panthers were put down by Half Moon Bay last week, 19-10. … The Gators gobbled up Aragon, 42-12. … Burlingame was 2-3 in Bay Division play, finishing fifth in 2019 and qualified for the CCS playoffs. The Panthers were 5-6 overall. … SHP went 3-2 in the Bay Division finishing in second place. They advanced to the semifinals of the 2019 CCS Open Division II playoffs and finished 8-4 overall. … Burlingame was held to just 220 yards of total offense last week, but the Panthers defense held a tough HMB offense to just 19 points. … SHP’s passing attack looked to be in midseason form against Aragon. Senior QB Teddy Purcell was 12 for 18 for 201 yards with 3 TDs. WR Paul Barton was nearly unguardable as the 6-5 senior hauled in four catches for 98 yards and two scores.
