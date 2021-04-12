Baseball
San Mateo 3, Crystal Springs 2
Eddie Huang notched a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Bearcats the win Saturday afternoon.
Crystal Springs scored a run in the top of the first, but San Mateo took the lead with a two-run fourth. The Gryphons tied the game at 2 with a run in the fifth, setting up Huang’s heroics.
Aidan Natusch led the Bearcats’ offense with three hits. Chad Hawkins picked up the win for San Mateo.
Capuchino 8, San Mateo 0
The Mustangs blanked the Bearcats Friday afternoon, scoring eight runs on eight hits.
Cesar Ceron had the big hit for Capuchino, driving in three runs. Ryan Lapuyade added a pair of RBIs for the Mustangs. Tim Jang, Ryan Choi and Lapuyade each had two hits for Cap.
San Mateo, which managed only three hits, got a double from Jack Gispan and singles from Owen Tanap and Like Barrientos, who also pitched four innings of scoreless relief.
Capuchino 12, Riordan 0
The Mustangs opened the weekend with a 12-hit onslaught in the shut out of the Crusaders Saturday in San Bruno.
Nicholas Gomez had a double and a triple with a RBI, while Mario Duran went 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs driven in. Nicholas Balch also had three RBIs, going 2 for 3.
Conor Meehan picked up the win on the mound for the Mustangs, working six innings and allowing just four hits.
Burlingame 4, El Camino 3, 9 innings
Keunho Kim’s RBI single in the bottom of the ninth gave the Panthers the extra-inning win over the Colts Friday.
Taylor Kaufman had three of Burlingame’s eight hits, including a double. Dexter Quisol and Ryan Kang also had RBIs for the Panthers.
Sequoia 9, Burlingame 6
The Ravens stayed undefeated and handed the Panthers their first loss Saturday.
Leading 5-3, Sequoia added three more runs in the top of the sixth, which proved crucial as Burlingame answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Dillon Goetz paced the Sequoia offense with three hits and three RBIs. He also picked up the win on the mound, working five innings and allowing Burlingame’s only hit as 5 of the 6 Panther runs were unearned. Rem Allen added a pair of hits and a RBI as well for the Ravens.
Connor Lyons drove in a pair of runs for Burlingame with the Panthers’ only hit. Sean Richardson also had a RBI for Burlingame.
Half Moon Bay 9, South City 1
The Cougars scored in four of their six at-bats to cruise past the Warriors Saturday.
David Nieves did a little bit of everything for Half Moon Bay. He had a RBI triple, scored two runs, stole a pair of bases and tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout.
Liam Harrington earned his first varsity win on the mound, getting the start and throwing two scoreless innings.
Devin Costa took the mound in the fourth with the bases loaded, and got a line drive double play to get out of trouble. Costa later picked up his first varsity hit with a RBI single.
Football
Menlo School 35, San Mateo 0
Junior quarterback Sergio Beltran was responsible for four of the five Knights’ touchdowns as they shut out the Bearcats Saturday afternoon.
Beltran hooked up Carter Jung for a pair of scores — one for 55 yards and the other for 50. Beltran also connected with Cort Halsey and Jack Giesler.
Chris d’Alercon accounted for Menlo’s other score, a 60-yard punt return.
Menlo has outscored PAL Ocean Division opponents 145-50 this season.
Boys’ water polo
Menlo School 9, Menlo-Atherton 5
The Knights closed their season with a victory over the rival Bears Saturday, who open Peninsula Athletic League play this week.
Menlo led just 2-0 after one period, but led 6-1 at halftime. M-A outscored Menlo 4-3 in the second half.
Tommy Kiesling led Menlo with four goals, while Greg Hilderbrand and Jack Murad scored two goals apiece.
Menlo goaltender Zayd Mahmoud finished with 15 saves.
Sacred Heart Prep 15, St. Francis 2
The Gators outscored the Lancers 14-0 through the first three quarters as they wrapped up its season with the win Saturday.
Gavin West and Luke Hammerskjold each notched hat tricks to lead SHP. Michael Heller and Tyler Hogan each scored twice for the Gators, while Jake Tsotadze added three assists.
Griff Price and Wyatt Stenson combined for nine save in goal for SHP.
Girls’ water polo
Sacred Heart Prep 13, Leland 5
The Gators closed out its season with another win over the Chargers Saturday.
The two teams met back in March, with SHP pulling out a 12-11 victory.
This time around, SHP jumped out to a 5-0 lead after one period and never looked back. Ella Woodhead notched seven points for the game for the Gators, with three goals and four assists. Brienz Lang also had a strong all-around match, scoring twice and assisting on three others. Ola Szczerba scored a match-high five goals for the SHP, while Ashley Penner added four assists to go along with a goal.
Megan Norris finished with 15 saves in net for the Gators.
Softball
CSM opens season with doubleheader sweep
College of San Mateo finally opened its 99th season of sports with a double header softball sweep of visiting Diablo Valley College on Saturday (April 10).
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in Northern California and No. 4 in the state in the preseason Massey Ratings, dispatched DVC, 5-1 and 9-1 to extend their two-year winning streak to 11 games – on the first day of permissible 2021 “Spring II” competition.
Smashing home runs in the nightcap were Sara Giles (four RBIs) and Logan Bonetti (also a double plus RBIs). Giles batted in six runs for the day on three hits. Bonetti also had three hits. Bubbah Fa’aita was a “perfect” 4-for-4, scoring three times and driving in a pair.
Titah Fa’aita allowed just one hit through six shutout innings of the opener, striking out three while also getting a hit, an RBI, and scoring a run. Malia Kong went the distance in the five-inning second game, striking out a pair.
CSM’s current winning streak dates to a 5-4 loss to Diablo Valley on Feb. 18, 2020.
