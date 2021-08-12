It’s inevitable this time of year that a short, 200- to 300-word story will come across the Associated Press website about the latest heat-related sports death, usually of a high school football player. Wednesday, the AP reported a 16-year-old offensive and defensive lineman in Nebraska had a heat-related incident and he died at the hospital. It was already the third such article from the AP this season.
I know heat is not usually a huge issue on the Peninsula, but it’s never too early to tell student-athletes, and their parents, there are ways to be ready to compete when not at practice or during a game. It’s not a super sexy solution and it has absolutely nothing to do what happens on the field or court, but it is super easy and just takes a little bit of discipline. It’s not something you might necessarily think of first when it comes to preparing for a game or practice, but it definitely impacts your performance: hydration.
Something as simple as drinking plenty of water throughout the day can be the difference between making it to the end of a game and being forced out with muscle cramps. I guarantee you, the second half of the first few football games of the season will slow to a crawl as players from both teams will be stricken with cramps — with the calf area the usual culprit. But cramps aren’t the only result. Decision making can be off, fatigue can set in sooner and just overall success can be harder find.
The National Federation of State High School Associations released a report in 2018, outlining ways to optimize hydration before, during and after practice or games. The report also addresses the usage of sports drinks (which can be OK and useful) as well as energy drinks (which can be detrimental).
I am not trying to tie the deaths of these high school athletes to dehydration, but I figured it presented the opportunity to let student-athletes know that there is a certain responsibility to be properly prepared to compete at an optimum level and it starts before you take the field.
***
While doing research for my story about Half Moon Bay’s Quinn McCauley, I stumbled across an interesting tidbit that was later confirmed by head football coach Keith Holden. Apparently HMB’s three-year starting quarterback, Will Moffitt, goes by the nickname of “Wee.” I actually saw the name listed on the MaxPreps website and wrote it off as a typo.
But in talking to Holden about Quinn, Moffitt’s name came up and he referred to him as “Wee.”
“That wasn’t a typo?” I asked.
Holden said no and in fact, “I’ve always called him Wee. I don’t know how he got that name,” Holden said.
The Cougars have had a lock on nicknames the last few years. Before “Wee” it was Tristan “Chinny” Hofmann — who got his nickname when older brother, Chase, could not pronounce as a 3-year-old the name, “Tristan.”
Those two would be hard-pressed to beat out the best name of all, however: Notre Dame-Belmont sophomore golfer Savvy Sweet.
***
John Horgan, longtime Peninsula reporter and current Daily Journal columnist, provided the Lounge with some interesting football tidbits.
The Lake Division is home to the last six teams in the Peninsula Athletic League. But three of those teams have had significant football traditions at one point. Horgan pointed out that Sequoia won 33 games in row in the late 1950s and early 1960s; South City won 28 in a row in the 1960s, while San Mateo won 29 straight in the 1980s.
