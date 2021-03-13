Jared Milch was just hitting his stride when the COVID pandemic shuttered the 2020 college baseball season.
Milch — a southpaw standout out of Terra Nova and College of San Mateo — is back for his senior season at the Division I program at Stony Brook University in New York. Had it not been for the pandemic, Milch’s collegiate career would already be over, but his senior year of 2020 was deferred to this season.
“No, I think it was really a no brainer for me, honestly,” Milch said of returning to school as a fifth-year senior. “I’m in a perfect spot. I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Now, the left-hander is looking to channel the form he had found during his final start of last year, a seven-inning outing March 6, 2020 in which he gave up two runs on three hits to earn his first win of the season. As it turned out, it would also be his last win to date.
Milch remembers the game well, with the weather in Stony Brook registering in the 30s. It helped his pitching strategy in terms of attacking hitters on the hands, allowing him to open up the strike zone to dominate. Having grown up in Pacifica, however, the notorious cold of the northeast was something to which he had to acclimate after transferring to Stony Brook in 2018.
“Yeah, I had never really experienced weather like that before,” Milch said. “It was certainly new to me.”
But things went south one week later when the pandemic forced closures across the nation, with Stony Brook playing its final game March 11, 2020 before the season was canceled. After a 2019 season that saw the program advance to the NCAA postseason — Milch pitched in relief in the Baton Rouge Regional opener, a 17-3 loss to LSU, as Stony Brook went two-and-out to end its season — the Seawolves were rebounding from a rough start in 2020, ultimately finishing with a 6-9 record. Including Milch’s victory, however, Stony Brook went on to win four of its last five games.
“It feels like we were just getting into a groove, which was the worst part of it for us, getting canceled,” Milch said. “So, that’s why we just tried to pick up where we left off last year.”
Now, Milch is again looking for his first win of the year. He will get that chance Saturday as Stony Brook travels to Central Connecticut State, with Milch pitching the first of a doubleheader.
His last outing was a rough one. Milch has served as the Seawolves’ No. 1 starter since last year, but got tagged last Friday for four runs on four hits through three innings of work in Stony Brook’s 9-4 loss to University of Massachusetts.
Senior reliever Sam Turcotte didn’t fare much better in that game, throwing 3 2/3 innings while giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits. Turcotte bounced back Friday, though, taking the start in a 4-3 win over Central Connecticut State, working 6 2/3 innings while giving up three runs (none earned) on four hits while striking out nine.
“He was phenomenal,” Milch said. “He just dominated.”
Now Milch is looking to keep his team rolling.
“I’m ready to put our team in a position to win,” Milch said. “That’s my goal for [Saturday]. … I just want us to take control of this series.”
Milch benefitted from a somewhat normal summer in 2020, when he jumped at the chance to play for the Mankato Moondogs of the Northwest League in Minnesota. After the 2020 season was shuttered at Stony Brook, he returned to Pacifica before being the only Stony Brook player to take a spot with the Moondogs.
The summer season was, in many ways, typical of any other. Milch stayed with a host family and got to live an ordinary home life. Once at the ballpark, the team had to observe certain protocols, such as wearing a mask when not actively playing in the game. But, for game players on the field, wearing a mask was optional. The Northwoods League even saw a limited number of fans allowed to attend most games.
“I loved it,” said Milch, who went 0-2 with a 4.64 ERA through five starts. “It was a great experience. It’s pretty close to a minor league schedule. You’re taking bus trips till 2, 3 a.m., you’re getting to play every day, and you’re getting to play with some of the elite players in the country. So … for me it was great. And the coaches were ever better.”
Now, Milch’s silver lining after the odyssey of 2020 is there is more baseball to be played. Had the 2020 season played out as normal, Milch’s playing days would likely be over, he said.
“Honestly, I guess I would try to get into coaching a little bit,” Milch said. “I think I have a lot to give in baseball.”
