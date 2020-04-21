Sunday was the first time since the shelter-in-place order went into effect that I was actually bored. I ended up washing and cleaning my wife’s car.
A homebody by nature, sitting at home and puttering around the house has not been that big a deal for or my family. Other than walking the dog or going for a bike ride, I’m perfectly content to sit around the house. Maybe do some cleaning, some yard work, relearning to play the guitar (this time electric!), or honing my driving chops playing Forza III on old XBox 360 for when I join the iRacing League, I seemed to have filled my quarantine time well, at least by my standards.
But some of it is starting to remind me of the Bill Murray movie, “Groundhog Day,” where every day seems to be the same: get up, walk the dog, spend an hour practicing guitar, get a half-hour driving session in, eat brunch, get ready for work, go to work, come home, eat dinner and watch an episode or two of Amazon Prime cop drama, “Bosch.”
Over and over again.
Other than myself, no one in my family is really athletically inclined to want to play anything other than the occasional board game, so there is no way to scratch that itch. The novelty of watching computer-animated cars driving in circles has worn off, I really have no interest in watching the new Michael Jordan documentary series on ESPN and I would ask to be put out of my misery if I sit down to watch more than five minutes of the NFL Draft this week.
Meanwhile, I still come into the office every day and try to figure out a sports-related story to write. I think I’ve done a pretty good job of finding fresh, local angles, having been shut out only twice over the last month.
But at what point does that run out? It’s going to be a long summer with no guarantees things will be any better in the fall. I can only hope to get through the next four months, hope school is back on campus come August and coaches’ whistles and the sounds of sports once again fill the air.
***
Peninsula Athletic League coaches were well represented on the Central Coast Section Spring Honor Coaches’ list, with four of the seven spring sports filled by county coaches.
The honors are usually announced during playoff season but, with the season canceled because of the coronavirus, CCS released the list last week.
Woodside’s Nancy Staves was in her 17th season as the Wildcats head badminton coach and is also a former girls’ tennis coach. Westmoor’s AJ Vergara, in his 16th season, was honored for girls’ swimming, while Aragon’s Dave Owdom, who started his 16th season with the Dons, was named for boys’ tennis. He is also Aragon’s longtime girls’ tennis coach as well. Alan Perry from Menlo-Atherton was named the track and field coach of the year. Perry has led the Bears since 2009.
These four join four other San Mateo County coaches who were honored earlier during the school athletic season. In the fall, Albert Caruana, from Crystal Springs Uplands School, was named girls’ cross country honor coach, while San Mateo’s Jeff Scheller earned the football honor.
In the winter, a pair of soccer coaches got the nod: Woodside’s Jose Navarrete (girls’ soccer) and El Camino’s Ken Anderson (boys’ soccer).
***
For those wondering when the Peninsula Athletic League teams will be released, I finally have an answer for you: depends and it could be a while.
PAL commissioner Terry Stogner said because the county education offices are closed, which is where his office is located, he does not have access to the all-league information and can only load it to the league website from his office computer.
“I can’t get to it (the all-league lists),” Stogner said. “But like I’ve been telling all the parents who have called, take a deep breath, talk to your high school coach. They know who’s on it.”
Stogner said he will post the teams to the league website as soon as he can.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
