A 2020 report in the Los Angeles Times said in September 2019, there were nearly 900 transfers within the Southern Section of the California Interscholastic Federation, the largest athletic section in the state with nearly 600 schools.
Transfers within the Southern Section had become such a problem, the CIF essentially made it easier for kids to move to different high schools. What is laughable is the fact that the transfer rules really only apply to public schools. For private high schools, it’s basically a free-for-all.
The transfer mania had been somewhat muted in Northern California, simply because there are not as many schools from which to choose and there are only a handful of elite programs. Well, that appears to be changing. Transfer activity has made its way to Northern California and it’s not transfers from Nor Cal school to Nor Cal school. No, the biggest move is a Bay Area athlete leaving the area altogether. Late last week, the San Jose Mercury News reported that Valley Christian five-star wide receiver Jurion Dickey has left the San Jose private school and has been confirmed by other outlets that he was, indeed, headed to Mater Dei — which has been in the headlines over the last year due to their mythical national championship, as well as disturbing allegations of hazing.
This comes on the heels of former Pittsburg standout Israel Polk transferring to Mater Dei arch-rival St. John Bosco.
The notion that if a high school athlete has the goods, colleges and universities will find them now seems quaint. With the advent of Name, Image and Likeness money being allowed at the four-year college level, high school athletes are now trying to raise their profile even higher. Despite being ranked as the No. 2 receiver in the nation and already seemingly committed to Oregon, it appears Dickey wants more: to play a national schedule, be in the running for the CIF Open Division championship and playing for a national championship.
Seems like the move has paid off as over the weekend, Dickey announced on Twitter that he had been offered by Texas A&M.
It’s a shame, though, that Bay Area fans won’t get to watch one of the best high school football players in the country. If it truly is a case of the family finding better life opportunities in So Cal, then so be it. But if this is simply a case of wanting more exposure as a high school athlete, one who is already considered to be among the best in the country, it’s just a sad indictment of what has become of high school athletics at the highest level.
***
On the other end of the sports-business spectrum, there is the Little League All-Star summer season, which offers quality baseball at an affordable price — namely, free. Sure, you can still spend money at the snack bars, but there is nothing preventing you from bringing your own food and drink and enjoying some baseball.
You get the red-white-and-blue bunting, enthusiastic announcing and great ball, especially when you get to the championship portion of the district, section and state tournaments.
You also get a different between-innings music lineup. At the 11U Section 3 tournament hosted by San Mateo National, there was an emphasis on rock music, highlighted by Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” but also included the likes of Bon Jovi, Van Halen and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
On the flip side, you had Castro Valley Little League, which hosted the 12U Section 3 tournament, won by San Mateo American. CVLL used good, old-fashioned organ music, like you would hear on the carousel at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
But really, the star of the show is the game itself. Unlike Major League Baseball, there is a lot more going on in a Little League game — more stolen bases, more bunting, more drama, more emotion and more of what makes baseball entertaining and less waiting around for a three-run home run.
During the 11U tournament, I saw one of my top-five plays ever when the Bollinger Canyon shortstop and first baseman teamed up for MLB-caliber play, that saw the shortstop make a play in the hole and the first baseman snagging the throw on a short-hop to get the runner by a whisker.
That was followed by a pitching duel between San Mateo American’s Landon King and Danville’s Conor Schmiegel, who in the 12U championship game combined to allow two runs on six hits while striking out 16 as they worked 4 2/3 and four innings, respectively.
As the state tournaments fan out around the state, getting to games is a little more complicated. So instead, keep Little League in mind when you’re trying to find something to do next summer.
***
Bay Cities FC is still on the hunt for the club’s first trophy.
The professional club out of Redwood City took on Washington-based Wenatchee All-Stars FC in the finals of the NISA Independent Pacific Region tournament at Sequoia Saturday night.
The home team, however, came out on the wrong end of a 1-0 score.
Next up for BCFC is the resumption of the NISA play Aug. 10 when it hosts Syracuse Pulse.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.