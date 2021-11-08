Menlo football caps perfect season with 18-15 victory over archrival SHP
To top off a perfect regular season, the Menlo School football team claimed an 18-15 win over Sacred Heart Prep (3-7) in the annual Valparaiso Bowl at home Saturday.
It was the 19th edition of the rivalry game, and the last one was actually played in April this year, postponed due to COVID, the only blemish to a shortened season. On Saturday, Menlo (10-0) ended a four-season drought, and the Valpo Cup will stay at Menlo.
Knights quarterback Sergio Beltran finishes the regular season with a CCS-record 44 touchdown passes after he shoveled to junior Cort Halsey for a 4-yard score on the game’s opening drive. Beltran completed 19 of 22 passes for 128 yards. He also ran for 134 yards on 21 carries.
Forty-five of Beltran’s rushing yards came on a drive at the end of the third quarter when he got the Knights to the 9 then junior Ty Richardson ran it in on the option.
With a Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division title in hand, the Knights now advance to the Central Coast Section Division II?tournament. Seeded No. 4, Menlo will host No. 5 Half Moon Bay this Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.