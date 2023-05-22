GILROY — It was a banner day for two local runners who took on three events Saturday in the Central Coast Section Track & Field Championships at Gilroy High School. But no one endured nearly as grueling a workload as Menlo School senior Justin Pretre.

The elder Pretre of Menlo’s brother act led off Menlo’s thrilling first-place performance in the inaugural boys’ 4x800-meter relay, as the senior, along with William Hauser, sophomore Landon Pretre and Aiden Deffner claimed the crown with a time of 7 minutes, 50.88 seconds — topping Crystal Springs’ second-place time of 7:51.10.

Carter Shaw

Carter Shaw
Menlo track Aiden Deffner

Menlo anchor Aiden Deffner, left, closes on Bellarmine’s Tommy Snycerski, middle, and Crystal’s Furious Clay in the 4x800 relay.
Serra track Peter Olson

Serra’s Peter Olson takes third in the 110 hurdles.
Serra track Parker Harrison

Serra’s Parker Harrison takes third in the boys’ 400 Saturday in Gilroy. 

