Menlo School hit just one field goal in the fourth quarter of the CIF Northern California Division IV girls’ basketball regional semifinal. But it turned out to be the difference.

No. 7-seed Menlo (18-10) escaped from Zugelder Gym with a 51-48 victory Saturday night at No. 6 Hillsdale. Menlo led by as much as 15 in the second half, but saw it evaporate to a slim 46-45 lead when sophomore guard Karen Xin buried an uncontested 3 from the perimeter with three minutes to play.

Menlo basketball Ruiqi Liu

Sophomore Ruiqi Liu is fouled as she scores a layup for a third-quarter and-1 to give Menlo a 35-21 lead. Hillsdale would rally back, outscoring the Knights 13-5 in the fourth quarter to fall three points shy of a comeback win.
Hillsdale basketball Miya Takeuchi
Hillsdale junior Miya Takeuchi fights for a rebound Saturday night.

Tags

Terry Bernal is a sports writer, covering the county beat spanning from Daly City to Menlo Park. You can reach Terry via email at terry@smdailyjournal.com or by phone at (650) 344-5200 x109. See Terry Bernal’s other articles: https://bit.ly/35At9xn

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription