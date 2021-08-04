Menlo-Atherton’s volleyball coach Bryant Tran is one busy man.
With the makeshift schedule in the spring season after Bay Area athletics returned from COVID closures, most everyone in the San Mateo County sports community was busy. But, even with a hopeful return to normalcy, there will be no slowing down this fall for Tran.
While entering his first full season as the M-A girls’ varsity coach, his resume is packed with several other volleyball jobs, including working as an assistant coach for the Menlo College women’s volleyball team, and as a volunteer coach for the eighth-grade girls’ team at St. Gregory’s.
“Yeah, definitely I think it’s a fulfilling job,” Tran said. “If it paid more, I’d probably do it full time.”
Instead, Tran — who also serves as the Mills boys’ volleyball coach in the spring — works full time as a data analyst with Wells Fargo corporate in San Leandro. Once his workday concludes at 4 p.m., he commutes to the Peninsula where he often coaches all three fall teams consecutively, with his final practice knocking off around 9 p.m.
He also coaches on the club circuit with Encore Volleyball Club based in Redwood City.
The 2021-22 season will technically mark Tran’s second year at M-A. He took over the varsity squad prior to the eight-game spring season, leading the Lady Bears to a 7-1 record.
“We just played so the girls had a season, especially for the seniors” Tran said. “It was a difficult year. … I carried about 24 players on varsity just to have enough players to play. Because the season was pushed out so far, it actually conflicted with volleyball club season.”
The concurrent club season in the spring made it difficult to field a regular lineup, so it was necessary to pack the roster with depth. Despite the 24-player roster, M-A would often have 15 players suited up when those who also played club were not available.
“I basically had a Wednesday team and a Thursday team,” Tran said. “And they did not look the same.”
Tran, 35, is an East Bay native. He was born in Stockton and graduated from James Logan-Union City before attending Cal State East Bay. He currently resides in Hayward.
The doors of the M-A gym officially open Friday for volleyball tryouts. Tran said he expects approximately 60 players to attend the four-day tryout, with M-A set to field three teams this year, including junior-varsity and freshmen squads.
“I think we definitely have the talent,” Tran said. “Obviously this will be my first year fully coaching them … so I can get to know the girls, and they can get to know my style. But I think we have enough talent to possibly make the postseason. …. I feel confident about it.”
With volleyball being played indoors, masks will be the rule for practices and games as per the recent San Mateo County Health mandate.
“They’re wearing [masks] during practice, they’re wearing it during the game,” Tran said. “For training purposes, I think it’s an advantage. … Some athletes wear those masks that actually replicate a higher altitude. So, it’s kind of the same thing. … It works on their endurance more.”
But Tran is confident the Central Coast Section season will proceed as scheduled. M-A is slated to open Thursday, Sept. 2 at home against Menlo School.
“I know M-A has a rich history of … being a powerhouse program and winning,” Tran said. “And I plan on hopefully carrying on the tradition.”
