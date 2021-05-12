Most baseball managers would take a “it’s just another game” approach when they head into a big matchup.
Menlo-Atherton manager Dave Trujillo went the opposite way. He put added emphasis on this week’s games as the co-Ocean Division leading Bears were set to play a pair of games with the other co-leader, Sequoia.
“One-hundred percent (put emphasis on this week),” Trujillo said. “We knew these (Sequoia) guys were tough.”
Sequoia came into the game with a perfect record of 12-0 and both teams were 6-0 in Ocean Division play. M-A, however, delivered a double-whammy against the Ravens — knocking them from the unbeaten ranks and from first place in the Ocean Division with an entertaining 13-6 win Tuesday in Redwood City.
“We have a great squad,” Trujillo said. “I had all the confidence in the world.”
The teams will meet again at 4 p.m. Thursday in Atherton.
While the game was billed as M-A’s lights-out pitching against Sequoia’s run-scoring machine, it didn’t quite work out that way as both starting pitchers were knocked around. And while the Bears may have allowed only one run through their first six league games, their bats certainly deserve some billing as well. Against a Sequoia pitching staff that boasted a team ERA of 2.08, the Bears battered the Ravens to the tune of 13 runs on 10 hits.
“I thought they probably did a little bit more with their opportunities than we did,” said Sequoia manger Mike Doyle. “We weren’t as sharp as we’ve been.”
The teams traded runs in the first two innings before M-A took control with a five-run third and then the Bears kept adding on. The Bears added two more runs in the fourth, three more in sixth and two more in the seventh.
M-A’s John Quinlan was the prototypical leadoff hitter, reaching base in four of his five plate appearances and scoring four runs. He walked in both the first and third innings, eventually scoring. He reached on an outfielder error in the fourth and singled in the sixth — scoring each time.
“That’s his job,” Trujillo said. “He has a great approach at the plate. He kick-starts the offense.”
If Quinlan was setting the table, Griff Williams was clearing it from the No. 4 spot. The junior was 3 for 3 with five RBIs, including a three-run blast just to the right of center in the top of the sixth to extend the Bears’ lead from 8-5 to 11-5.
“That’s his second one in as many games,” Trujillo said. “He has tons of power to any part of the field.”
M-A wasted little time in putting the pressure on the Ravens, scoring in the top of the first inning. Quinlan led off the game with a walk and eventually scored on a Rowan Barnes double.
Sequoia quickly answered back in the bottom of the frame as Ravens’ leadoff hitter Kai Holm jumped on the first pitch he saw and drove it the other way and out to right field to tie the game at 1.
The Ravens took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second without benefit of a hit. Jack Lanham led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt, went to third and later scored on a pair of wild pitches.
The Bears took control of the game in the third, scoring five times. Walks to Quinlan and Tommy Eisenstat, sandwiched around a Max Coupe single, loaded the bases for M-A before Williams picked up his first RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly to center. After a walk to Barnes, Reno DiBono stroked a two-run double to the fence in the left-center field gap. Colin Galles followed with a two-run single and the Bears were ahead for good, 6-2.
Sequoia answered right back in the bottom of the inning, scoring three times on a double from JP Boyle and a sacrifice fly from Dillon Goetz. Boyle would later score on a passed ball as the Ravens trailed 6-5.
M-A reliever Sean Quinton came in to start the fourth and his outing finally quieted the Sequoia bats as he worked into the sixth inning, allowing just one hit. He did get into some trouble as the Ravens put five base runners on against him, but Quinton wriggled out of the jams.
“He’s been my shutdown bullpen guy all season,” Trujillo said.
The Bears, to their credit, were not content with a one-run lead. They got some breathing room when they tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth, with Eisenstat hitting a booming RBI double and Williams driving in his second run of the game with a single.
In the sixth, Williams all but ended the game. After Quinlan singled and Eisenstat was intentionally walked, Williams came to the plate and, on a 1-0 pitch, smashed the ball over the fence for a three-run homer.
Coupe rounded out the scoring for the Bears with a two-run double in the top of the sixth.
Sequoia scored its final run in the bottom of the seventh when Kyle Sigler hit a no-doubt-about-it blast to left field for a solo home run.
While the Ravens came up short, Doyle was proud to see his team fight to the end.
“This is the first time we’ve huddled after a loss,” Doyle said. “But I told the kids, 12-0, I was really proud of them for that. … What you’re happy to see is the determination to fight to the last out.”
