Menlo-Atherton’s Ava Martin and Aragon’s Varsha Jawadi punched their singles tickets to the Central Coast Section tournament after advancing to the finals of the Peninsula Athletic League individual girls’ tennis tournament.
M-A’s No. 1 seeded doubles team of Eva Chow and Tessa Ellingson also made the CCS cut, advancing to the PAL doubles finals. Chow and Ellingson will meet Carlmont’s Lisa Borchelt and Brooke Franaszek in the PAL finals at date and time to be determined. Borchelt and Franaszek will also represent the PAL in the CCS individual tournament, slated to start Nov. 15 at Bay Club Courtside in Los Gatos,
With the PAL tourney delayed for two days due to rain this week, play started Thursday with singles play held at Burlingame High School, and doubles play held at San Mateo High School. Twenty-five singles players entered the tournament, with Martin, the No. 1 seed, and Jawadi, the No. 2 seed, among those who earned first-round byes.
The quarterfinals and semifinals were held Friday. Martin won her quarterfinal match over Woodside’s Camilla Jerng by default, and defeated Aragon’s Anna He, the No. 4 seed, 6-1, 6-0 in the semis. Jawadi defeated Burlingame’s Ella Rafferty in the quarters 6-0, 6-0, and took down Carlmont’s Chloe Khachadourian in the semis.
Chow and Ellingson advanced to the finals with a 6-0, 6-1 win in the semifinals over Carlmont’s Megan Bence and Mallika Agrawal. Borchelt and Franaszek earned a 6-2, 6-2 semifinal win over Burlingame’s twin sisters Rorie and Caitlin Stone.
Dates are yet to be determined for the PAL finals, which will feature a first-place match between Martin and Jawadi, and a third-place match between Rafferty and Khachadourian. With the CCS team tournament beginning Monday, the PAL tournament finals will have to wait for a free day to determine the league’s individual champions. With the top two placers in the PAL tourney qualifying for CCS, the PAL tourney only needed to advance through its semifinal round to determine said qualifiers.
