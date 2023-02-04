The third time was the charm for the Jefferson Grizzlies.
With the Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division boys’ soccer championship riding on Friday’s outcome between Mills and Jefferson, the showdown couldn’t have finished any better. The two were tied 1-1 heading into the final minutes when the Grizzlies went on the offensive with a series of corner kicks.
The first two out of the southwest corner on Jefferson’s home pitch were off the mark. The third try from the southeast corner, however, found the head of senior captain Gabriel Alfaro Sorroza, who elevated above the pack to knock in the game-winner in the 77th minute, all but sealing the PAL Lake title for the Grizzlies (5-0-1 PAL Lake, 6-5-1 overall).
“I just felt like I was going to hit that header all game,” Sorroza said. “We’ve been practicing headers. That’s kind of been our weakness right there … but I knew the height difference was there, I just took my opportunity, we took our play, and it worked out.”
Sorroza was strong presence in the front row and helped wear down an undermanned Mills team. The Vikings were playing with just 12 players, as five starters did not make the trip to Daly City. Mills goalkeeper Carlos Paniagua showed up and showed out, though, making some big-time saves in his first start as a keeper this season.
Paniagua’s biggest test came in a showdown with Jefferson midfielder Rafat Albadani, who was breathing down the keeper’s throat all day. This culminated in a collision in the 60th minute, with the score still deadlocked at 1-1, as Albadani accelerated to max speed to chase down a through ball headed into the box. Paniagua came out to chase it down but when he and Albadani got to the ball at the same time, Mills’ gritty keeper gave up his body to grab it while taking a cleat full force to the shoulder, drawing a yellow card on Albadani.
“He cut off the angle, he came out and denied a perfect goal-scoring opportunity,” Mills head coach Craig Dillie said. “He did everything right.”
At the outset of the game, it looked as though Mills (4-1-1, 4-4-5) might run away with it.
On paper, the Vikings were the favorites to contend for the Lake Division title this season. Mills tangled with some heavy hitters in the preseason, and earned non-league draws with Sequoia from the PAL Ocean Division, and with Serra from the West Catholic Athletic League. The only team that gave Mills any resistance in PAL Lake play was Jefferson, as the first meeting between the two finished in a 2-2 draw.
“Based on their preseason, and the performances they gave in the preseason, they should have done much better,” Dillie said. “I’m more disappointed in the commitment level of some individuals because they have the potential to be successful, and they decided not to be.”
The Vikings gained the upper hand Friday in the opening minute though, scoring like gangbusters off the opening kickoff. Mills quickly intercepted and redirected for a 2-v-2 break, with junior forward Ulises Huerta driving past the Jeff keeper. One Grizzlies defender stood between Huerta and the goal, and an attempt for a sliding tackle looked promising until the ball rattled over to Kai Hernandez. The junior picked it up in stride toward the cage and scored with an easy tap to stake the Vikings to a 1-0 lead.
“It happens,” Jefferson head coach Luis Magallanes said. “They are cold. They didn’t warm up the way they are supposed to. Too much confidence, and we are home. That’s what it was.”
Mills stayed on the attack for most of the half. But while Vikings scored in the game’s first minute, Jefferson scored on the last play of the first half.
The pivotal moment developed as Jeff played the ball into the box, and in a flurry of traffic, the Grizzlies finally caught a break. Mills senior Kevin Cardona was called for a handball in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. Oscar Rodriguez capitalized, scoring the PK clean to tie it 1-1 on the final play of the half.
The second half started similar to the first, as Mills took the initiative with a quick attack. Senior midfielder Riley Ho received a through ball in stride and sprinted with it to the top of the box. Ho unleashed a crisp shot high on goal, but the attempt clanged the crossbar. Ho gathered the rebound and steadied for another attempt, but Jeff goalkeeper Isaias Vasquez hurried back into position to defend it easily to keep some wind in the Grizzlies’ sails.
Jeff used the momentum, and a fatigued Mills group, to steadily gain control.
“I know that was the case,” Dillie said of fatigue undoing the Vikings. “And the kids — we didn’t play well.”
It was Sorroza who made the difference, and all 6-1 of his height at the apex of his vertical leap that earned the dramatic win for the Grizzlies.
“He’s always helping,” Magallanes said. “And he’s very humble, helping the students not only in the sport but also academically, which is nice to see.”
