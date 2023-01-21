The races for Peninsula Athletic League soccer titles are starting to take shape. In the boys’ Ocean Division, Half Moon Bay and Sequoia are starting to separate themselves from the pack.
Both undefeated in Ocean play, the two met in Redwood City Friday afternoon. Not only was first place on the line, the Cougars were looking to extend their 13-match unbeaten streak to start the season.
It was a roller-coaster of a game, one that saw Sequoia take a 2-0 lead, only to see HMB rally to tie it.
But the Ravens were awarded a penalty kick in the final minute of regulation, that they converted to escape with a 3-2 victory.
“It was a big win, but we didn’t play well,” said Sequoia head coach Greg Markoulakis. “A lot of it was on [Half Moon Bay’s] part.”
After Sequoia scored twice in the first 15 minutes, Half Moon Bay got one back midway through the first half and then tied the score with just over 20 minutes left in the game.
But over the final 10 minutes, the Ravens got back on their front foot. Sequoia had a couple of chances go wide but in the 80th minute, Daniel Schembri chased down a long ball. He beat a defender and carried the ball into the box before being taken down and given a penalty kick.
Schembri converted the spot kick and the Ravens weathered six minutes of stoppage time to post the win.
“It was definitely a fun one to watch,” said HMB head coach Danny Turgeon. “Things didn’t go our way.”
HMB (3-1 PAL Ocean, 11-1-2 overall) controlled possession and put constant pressure on the Sequoia defense throughout the game, which was by design.
“The system we play in is built to absorbed that (constant pressure). We stay defensive and then counter attack,” Markoulakis said.
And the Ravens used that to perfection in the first half. While the Cougars had most of the possession in the opening minutes, a quick strike from the Ravens in the ninth minute opened the scoring. After resisting a sustained HMB attack, Schembri forced a turnover near the midfield stripe. He quick sent a ball though the middle of the field to a streaking Leimana Makasini, who used he superb speed to race past the defense and latch onto the pass. He went around the goalkeeper and slotted a shot into the net for a lightning-strike goal.
That seemed to put the Cougars on their heels.
“It was kind of shellshock,” Turgeon said.
That goal caused the Cougars to be a bit more cautious in the midfield and Makasini’s speed definitely had the defensive line’s attention.
In the 14th minute, Makasini proved he’s not just a speed merchant. He won the ball at the left corner of the penalty box and worked his way parallel to the goal.
He saw a opening in the defense and quickly fired off a shot that he put away for a 2-0 lead.
“He affects the game so much. He had four assists last game because the other team was so preoccupied with him,” Markoulakis said. “[His quick-strike ability] stuns a team. I think we stunned [the Cougars] for about 10 minutes.”
Actually, less than that. In the 21th minute, the Cougars got back in the game. They got the ball to their speedster on the left flank, Nathan Freitas, who chased down a long pass and was tackled as he broke into the penalty box, drawing a penalty kick, which Julian Jimenez put away to cut the HMB deficit in half.
“After we got our first goal, we knew we were back in it,” Turgeon said.
In the second half, Sequoia continued its strong defensive tactics, but the Ravens could not muster much on the counter and with 22 minutes left in regulation, the Cougars’ consistent pressure paid off with an equalizing goal.
After being denied minutes earlier, Freitas netted the game-tying goal. After initially being dispossessed of the ball, Freitas stuck with the play and won the ball back near the top left corner of the penalty box. He spun and carried the ball into the box before unleashing a shot from a steep angle that beat the Sequoia goalkeeper to tie the game at 2-all.
“We didn’t build the counter (in the second half),” Markoulakis said. “We lost momentum after [Half Moon Bay’s] second goal.”
But the Ravens bounced back late in regulation. Alejandro Rodriguez pulled a shot wide in the 74th minute and a Schembri’s header off a free kick was just a little high in the 78th.
But the Ravens kept coming and it in resulted in the game-winning PK.
“It’s a resilient bunch,” Markoulakis said.
Now Turgeon will find out how resilient his team is following their first loss of the year. He said he tried not to focus on the record and more about just making the Cougars better.
“We just go back to training Monday and get ready for Wednesday’s game,” Turgeon said. “Just go back to refining our style.”
