Sacred Heart Prep’s Audrey J-Cheng and Kaia Li, along with San Mateo’s Parker Del Balso, all swam to third-place finishes at the CIF swimming and diving championships in Clovis Saturday.
Additionally, the SHP girls’ 200 medley relay team of J-Cheng, Li, Katelyn Chan and Brienz Lang swam to third in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:42.96, shaving more than a half second off their preliminary time set Friday.
That same quartet finished eighth in the 400 free relay in a time of 3:27.62.
J-Cheng, a junior, had a big day, overall. After swimming the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay, she was right back in the pool two races later for the 200 free finals, where she finished seventh with a time of 1:50.42.
J-Cheng managed to get some rest before her signature event, the 100 breast, and the time off did some good as she finished third in a time of 1:01.56, nearly a second faster than Friday’s preliminary time of 1:02.40.
Like J-Cheng, Li, a senior, had a quick turnaround between swimming the opening backstroke leg of the 200 medley relay and swimming in the 200 individual medley, a race in which swimmers swim all four of the basic strokes: back, breast, fly and free. The 200 IM was the third race on the docket and Li was none the worse for wear, flying to a third-place finish in the 200 IM in a time of 2:00.84. after posting a preliminary time of 2:01.30.
San Mateo’s Del Balso, a junior, had plenty of time to psych herself up for the 100 back final as it is on the backend of the day-long program. Del Balso did not let the butterflies get to her as she powered her way to a time of 54.15 to finish third and took nearly a second off her prelim time of 55.05.
On the boys’ side, El Camino’s Jeremy Tan, a senior, capped off a disappointing state championship with a eighth-place finish in the 100 fly “B” final in a time of 50.42. Tan, the Central Coast Section champion in the 100 back, failed to qualify at the state meet.
Menlo-Atherton sophomore Jacob Picard finished 6th in the 100 free “B” final with a time of 46.20.
