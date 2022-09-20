Injuries are part of all sports, but especially football. No matter the level — Pop Warner, high school, college or the professional ranks — a football player is one play away from seeing his season ended by a significant injury.
The Hillsdale and Santa Clara football teams found this out first hand. Two weeks ago, a Hillsdale player took an ambulance ride during a game against Los Altos. This past Friday night, a Santa Clara player made an emergency-room visit during a game with Carlmont.
But the “injury heard ’round the world” occurred Sunday afternoon when 49ers’ first-year starting quarterback Trey Lance had his ankle broken on a run-pass option late in the first quarter. It was a play in which he pulled a handoff and kept it on a run right up the middle. He was met in the hole by a Seattle defender, who bent Lance backward, with his ankle getting caught up under him.
I asked in this space a couple weeks ago if the re-signing of Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup quarterback would make head coach Kyle Shanahan more aggressive with his play calling. The general consensus was that Shanahan was so cautious with Garoppolo as the starter because the coach was scared to death of Garoppolo getting hurt and having to go to a backup signal caller. Nick Mullens and CJ Beathard were not the answer.
But now, with a starting-caliber quarterback as the backup, Shanahan was free to get as reckless as he wanted with Lance. But given Shanahan’s string of bad luck with running backs — it seems he has lost his starter every season he’s been in the Bay Area, including Elijah Mitchell in the first game against the Bears this year. Given that history, why wouldn’t he be more prudent with his quarterback?
I don’t think Shanahan intentionally put Lance in harm’s way. But he certainly didn’t protect his starting quarterback and the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021. I think, partially, because he knew he had Garoppolo waiting in the wings.
To me, the biggest mistake Shanahan made was announcing during the offseason that Lance was being elevated starter — without so much as a fake quarterback competition during training camp. Ready or not, Lance was “the guy,” despite his lack of playing time leading into the season.
Through the first week and a quarter, however, it appeared Lance wasn’t ready. But Shanahan had already backed himself into a corner and was going to roll with Lance — win or lose. Which is noble. I always thought, no matter how bad things got with Lance under center, he was going to stick with him through thick and thin, much as he did with Garoppolo last season. The only way Garoppolo would get back on the field this season was through injury.
Well, the 49ers are back to where they’ve been the last six seasons — with an above-average quarterback who simply wins, and an unproven backup behind him. Watch for the 49ers offense to go back to the conservative, run first, second and third offense that has been the staple since Garoppolo became the starter.
In the bigger picture, this doesn’t damage the 49ers’ championship aspirations. They are still one of the best teams in the league with one of the best defenses. In fact, Garoppolo probably gives them a better chance at competing for a Super Bowl.
But an even bigger question looms going forward: is Lance really the future at quarterback for the 49ers? He will now have missed out on at least a year of development and given his dearth of playing time his rookie year, he will enter his third season with most of the same questions everyone had when he was first drafted.
Does Shanahan go back to Lance next season when he’s healthy? Do the 49ers re-sign Garoppolo to a long-term deal (again)? Do the 49ers take their next “quarterback of the future” in next year’s draft?
Turns out 2022 might actually be easy considering what the team is going to embark on in the upcoming offseason.
