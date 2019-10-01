Emma Spindt and Natalie Grover, Menlo-Atherton volleyball. The Lady Bears recorded two wins to take sole possession of first place in the PAL Bay Division, and Spindt and Grover recorded double-doubles in each of them. In a four-set win over Hillsdale, Spindt went for a season-high 19 kills and added 10 digs, while Grover added 14 kills and 10 digs. Then in a battle of Bay Division unbeatens, Grover fired a career-high 17 kills and added 10 digs, and Spindt complemented her with 13 kills and 10 digs.
Noah Short, King’s Academy football. double-digit tackles in eight straight games. The King’s Academy improved to 4-0 in non-league play with a 48-0 win over Fremont-Oakland. Short led the charge on defense, finishing with a career-high 16 tackles, including two sacks. Short has now recorded double-digit tackles in eight straight games dating back to last season.
Maddie Gleason, Sequoia volleyball. The junior middle played one of the best all-around games of her three-year varsity career in a four-set victory over Mills. Gleason recorded a career-high eight blocks, and also swung at a .391 clip through the middle to notch a season-high 12 kills.
Yvonne Brien Miller, Sequoia girls’ cross-country. Traveling to Shadow Cliffs Regional Park in Pleasanton, Miller took second place in the girls’ varsity portion of the Scott Bauhs Invitational. While Amador Valley junior Hope Bergmark dominated for a gold-medal run of 17:19.9, Miller ruled the rest of the pack, finishing over four seconds ahead of everyone else with a time of 18:01.9.
Maddie Wachhorst, Burlingame girls’ tennis. The Lady Panthers got a spirited comeback from their No. 1 singles player in a 6-1 win over Half Moon Bay. Wachhorst bounced back from a first-set loss to defeat Leilani Hereford 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7).
Bailey O’Mahony, Capuchino volleyball. The junior outside hitter had nine kills and 13 digs in a 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19 win over Sequoia. She added 11 digs in a three-game sweep of South City.
Annalee Wolfe, Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ water polo. The goaltender had a huge match in a 10-4 win over Carlmont, finishing with 18 saves while allowing single goals in each quarter.
Victoria Gittoes, Carlmont girls’ tennis. The sophomore overcame a left leg strain and cramps to hold off her Burlingame opponent and clinch a 4-3 team win for the Scots with a three-set victory. After dropping the first set 4-6, she rallied to win the next two sets 7-5, 6-2. Her win at No. 2 singles gave Carlmont the deciding team point.
Peyton Jensen, San Mateo girls’ water polo. The Bearcats may have dropped a pair of games last week, falling 23-13 to Sequoia and 13-8 to Hillsdale. But it wasn't because of Jensen's efforts. She poured in nine goals during the barnburner with Sequoia and followed that with two more against the Knights.
Aiden Seed, Woodside boys’ water polo. The junior hole set helped lead the Wildcats to a pair of big wins as they stayed unbeaten and take control of the Bay Division race. He opened the week with two goals in an 8-7 win over Menlo-Atherton, their first in a decade. He came back with a team-leading hat trick in a 11-5 win over Burlingame.
Dominic Piefer and Nuku Vahai, Mills football. The Vikings are emerging as force to be reckoned with in the PAL Lake Division, having now played two thrillers against PAL Ocean opponents. Mills took down Sequoia last Friday 33-27, with Piefer and Vahai connecting for a momentous play at the end of the first half. Piefer, the Vikings’ quarterback, lined up at wide out and took a backward bubble screen from Vita Fifita, then looked downfield for Vahai, who got to the spot of the pass in stride then ran by three defenders to score a 46-yard TD on the final play of the half.
