Sean Ediger, Half Moon Bay boys’ basketball. The Cougars held off a late charge from Carlmont for a 48-46 victory in non-league action Saturday night, and Ediger led the way. The junior guard went for 23 points and added six rebounds, five assists and three steals while knocking down five 3-pointers.
Elis Carvalho, Terra Nova girls’ wrestling. The Tigers have won two individual girls’ wrestling titles this year. Both belong to Carvalho. The senior topped the podium in the 116-pound division at the 17th Annual Castro Valley High School Classic Saturday, scoring a pin in the second round in the championship match. She won her other title at the Half Moon Bay tournament in the 121s division earlier this season. The fourth-year varsity grappler, off to the best start of her career, now owns a 7-0 record on the season.
Haylee Klingler, Mercy-Burlingame girls’ soccer. The Crusaders erupted for an 8-1 non-league win over Mills fronted by Klinger’s first hat trick of the season. The senior forward entered the match with two goals on the year, but added three more to her total, complemented by two goals from senior Izzy Bojorquez and single scores from Elizabeth Bermudez, Caroline Callagy and Alexandria Kinney.
Isaiah Minor, Woodside boys’ basketball. The Wildcats are off to a 7-0 start this season. Minor was Woodside’s leading scorer in the team’s two most recent wins as the sophomore forward netted 21 points in a 77-65 shootout with Terra Nova and 18 points in a 73-56 Saturday against Summit Shasta.
Justin Milch, Terra Nova boys’ basketball. The Tigers were on the wrong side of a 77-65 shootout with Woodside, but Milch caught fire to account for over half his team’s points. The Terra Nova junior was 11-of-17 shooting for a career-high 35 points, and is now averaging 24.2 points per game through the first month of the season.
Esmeralda Mendez, Half Moon Bay girls’ wrestling. The Lady Cougars enjoyed a strong showing at the 17th Annual CVHS Classic, taking second place as a team. Mendez was the team’s only individual champion, though, claiming first place in the 143s division. Mendez scored a first-period pin against Heritage-Brentwood in the title match. HMB also had three second-place finishers at the tourney in Taylor Micallef (126s); Elisa Mendez (160s); and Joceline Andrade (189s).
Avery Lee, Menlo girls’ basketball. The Lady Knights posted their best scoring output since December 2017 with an 84-58 victory over North Salinas. Lee was in the spotlight, as the junior point guard went for a career-high 29 points.
Alyssa Ikuma, El Camino girls’ basketball. The older half of El Camino’s sister act led the Lady Colts in scoring in in a 43-32 win last Friday over Mercy-Burlingame. The senior sunk three 3s to total 11 points to help EC to a 4-3 start this season.
Johan Romero, Carlmont boys’ soccer. The Scots opened their PAL Bay Division slate with a 2-0 win over Menlo-Atherton, receiving individual goals from senior Tomas Ronderos and Patrik Dufault-Geleziunas. It was the sophomore Romero who produced an assist, his sixth of the season, which ties him for the lead in the Central Coast Section among teams reporting their statistics to MaxPreps.com.
Lexi Quinn, Menlo-Atherton girls’ soccer. Quinn has two goals on the season, and both have loomed large in positive outcomes for the Bears. The junior’s first career varsity goal came in M-A’s Dec. 3 season opener, a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 tie against Menlo. Last Thursday, she returned from a five-game absence to hammer home the game’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Carlmont.
