Terence Loville, Serra football. Loville impacted Saturday’s CCS Division I opener both sides of the ball in Serra’s 42-14 win over Half Moon Bay. On offense, the wide receiver recorded five catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Just as important as his 24-yard TD reception to tie the game at the start of the third quarter, however, was his 47-yard catch to advance Sera into Half Moon Bay territory for the first time in the game with under four minutes to play in the first half to set up the Padres’ first score. Loville also came up with a third-quarter interception to set up another TD.
Kaiya Brooks, Crystal Springs Uplands girls’ cross-country. The freshman continued her breakout season in a big way Saturday, claiming the CCS Division V championship Saturday at the Crystal Springs Cross-Country Course. Brooks, who logged the fifth best girls’ time throughout all five division races, recorded a time of 18 minutes, 7.6 seconds, finishing with an amazing cushion between she and the rest of the field. Castilleja senior Tevah Gevelber took second place in the race with a time of 18:55.
Michael Heller, Menlo-Atherton boys’ water polo. The Bears pulled off an improbable triple-overtime win 15-14 over Mitty in the CCS Division I championship game, but all the OT dramatics would not have been possible without Heller’s heroics at the end of regulation. With M-A trailing by 1 with 10 seconds to go, Gabe Montoya came up with a steal and passed it over to Heller, who got fouled, then scored the tying goal on the restart to force overtime. Heller finish with six goals to lead M-A to its first CCS title since 2007.
Yvonne Brien Miller, Sequoia girls’ cross-country. Miller finished with the best time of any Peninsula Athletic League girls’ runner in the CCS championships Saturday at the Crystal Springs Cross-Country Course. Competing in the Division I race, Miller took second place with a time of 18:17.7, with only the champion, Los Altos freshman Lauren Soobrian (17:58.2), faring better.
Nathan Iskander, Hillsdale football. The Fighting Knights didn’t get many points, but they didn’t need them, shutting down Santa Cruz 10-0 on opening night in the CCS Division III playoffs. Iskander did his usual damage out of the backfield, rushing for 181 yards, which actually snapped a streak of four straight games in which he gained over 200 rushing yards. Still, the senior has the best total of any running back out of the PAL, now sitting on 1,930 yards on the year.
Menlo girls’ cross-country. Fronted by junior Alexandra McCusker, the Lady Knights earned the CCS Division IV team championship Saturday at the Crystal Springs Cross-Country Course. McCusker took fourth place individually with a time of 19:00.1, and was the first of five straight Menlo finishers. Senior Kyra Pretre (19:01.3) took fifth; senior Katie Aufricht (19:02) sixth; junior Marisa Castagna (19:04.6) seventh; and senior Cameron Boom (19:06.4) eighth. Rounding out the top 10, Menlo senior Amanda Foster (19:14.5) took 10th place in the Division IV race.
Lucas Meredith, Burlingame football. The Panthers scored three touchdowns to get past Mountain View in the CCS Division III opener, and Meredith accounted for two of them. The junior totaled 19 carries for 180 yards and two TDs, marking the ninth time in 10 games he has reached double-digit rushing. The junior now has 1,443 rushing yards on the year, ranking second among PAL players, according to MaxPreps.com.
Megan Norris, Sacred Heart Prep girls’ water polo. The goalkeeper dominated in the cage in the Gators’ CCS Division championship victory, totaling as many saves as her team had goals. Norris racked up 17 saves in the 17-7 win, and also helped out the offense by tabbing two assists and one goal.
Thomas Hardy, Sacred Heart Prep football. The Gators’ defense reeked havoc Saturday with a 27-7 win over Bellarmine in the CCS Division II opener. The Bells were held scoreless for the opening 47 minutes of the game, with Sacred Heart Prep totaling six sacks. Three of those were recorded by Hardy, marking a new career-high for the senior defensive tackle.
Millie Muir, Sacred Heart Prep volleyball. Sacred Heart Prep persevered in a five-set battle with Vacaville in the regional quarterfinals of the CIF Division III State Championships with three players scoring double-digit kills. Senior outside hitter Elena Radeff led the team with 17 kills, while senior opposite Reagan Smith had 16. Muir, though, recorded a tripled-double with 13 kills, 19 digs and 30 assists, while adding three aces and three blocks in a superb all-around effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.