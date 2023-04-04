Justin Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The senior continues to rank among the state’s best, most recently turning in two second-place finishes at the Stanford Invitational Saturday at Stanford University. In the boys’ 800 meters, Pretre turned in a time of 1 minute, 52.98 seconds, a new personal record. It was also less than a quarter second off the top time, as Hughson-San Jose’s Joe Lighthall won the event in 1:52.64. He also reached the second-place podium in the boys’ distance medley, combining with brother Landon Pretre, Aiden Deffner and William Floyd for a time of 10:13.17.

Madison Choi, Capuchino softball. A senior infielder, Choi was a combined 6 for 10 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the Mustangs’ Los Gatos tournament wins over Los Altos and Milpitas. Her biggest day was a 3-for-4 performance in a 5-3 loss to St. Ignatius in a non-league game.

