Justin Pretre, Menlo School boys’ track. The senior continues to rank among the state’s best, most recently turning in two second-place finishes at the Stanford Invitational Saturday at Stanford University. In the boys’ 800 meters, Pretre turned in a time of 1 minute, 52.98 seconds, a new personal record. It was also less than a quarter second off the top time, as Hughson-San Jose’s Joe Lighthall won the event in 1:52.64. He also reached the second-place podium in the boys’ distance medley, combining with brother Landon Pretre, Aiden Deffner and William Floyd for a time of 10:13.17.
Madison Choi, Capuchino softball. A senior infielder, Choi was a combined 6 for 10 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs in the Mustangs’ Los Gatos tournament wins over Los Altos and Milpitas. Her biggest day was a 3-for-4 performance in a 5-3 loss to St. Ignatius in a non-league game.
Josiah Rodriguez, Serra baseball. The junior infielder had a big hand in three Padres’ wins last week. None was bigger than the three-run, walk-off home run he hit in the bottom of the seventh in a 7-4 win over St. Francis. He opened the week with a four-RBI performance in an 11-1 win over Riordan and ended the week with an RBI in a 15-2 non-league win over Los Altos. Serra has now won four in a row.
Ryan Choong and Kelsey Leung, Carlmont swimming. The Scots maintained first-place standing in each the boys’ and girls’ PAL dual meet seasons with a strong head-to-head performance against Menlo-Atherton. And their distance swimmers led the way. Leung took first place in the girls’ 500 with a season-best time of 5:16.17, as the Carlmont girls won a close one 90-80. On the boys’ side, Choong won the 500 in 5:14 to front a 117-51 team win. Carlmont’s boys are now the only unbeaten team left in the PAL, while the girls are tied atop the dual-meet standings with Aragon.
Tatum Olesen, Menlo-Atherton girls’ track. The senior turned in a season-best at the Stanford Invitational, claiming third place in the girls’ 800 meter with a time of 2:14.11. She also enjoyed a fourth-place finish in the girls’ distance medley, running the anchor leg to combine with Cleo Rehkopf, Annie Pflaum and Chloe Pilette for a time of 12:31.71.
Ainsley Waddell, Sequoia softball. The Ravens finished off a perfect 4-0 run through the Los Gatos-Saratoga Varsity Softball Tournament to claim the championship in the 12-team field. Waddell earned wins in all four games, including back-to-back gems in Saturday championship bracket. The left-hander held off a late surge for a 3-2 win over Westmont in the semifinals, with Warriors scoring two runs in their final at-bat. Then Waddell closed out the tourney with a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 win over host Los Gatos, recording 14 strikeouts in the game.
Braiden Boswell, Woodside baseball. The senior helped the Wildcats to a series split with Menlo School. He homered in a 7-5 loss Thursday but came back on Saturday and hit a grand slam in a 13-7 win over the Knights.
Avah Reichow, Burlingame girls’ track. Reichow claimed two wins Saturday at the “Don Ball” Quicksilver Classic at Leland High School in San Jose. In the girls’ 400 meters, she ran a season-best 1:00.41 to top the podium. But the highlight of her day was in the girls’ 300 hurdles, as the junior hit the tape in 47.74 seconds, a new personal record.
Javi Manila, Westmoor baseball. A junior pitcher and shortstop, Manila was in the middle of a 13-1 win over Jefferson. Offensively, Manila went 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. On the mound, he pitched into the sixth inning, giving up one run on one hit while striking out 11.
Connor Schmalzle, Sacred Heart Prep baseball. Giving the Gators a potent 1-2 punch on the mound with another sophomore, Devin Saltzgaber, Schmalzle stepped to the fore in a two-game sweep of Terra Nova. In a 10-1, Schmalzle picked up the win on the mound, working six innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six. In a 15-4 win, Schmalzle went 2-for-3 at the plate, with three RBIs.
