Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
Let us know if you have a favorite and we’ll try to get it in. Email story suggestions to sports@smdailyjournal.com.
NOV. 16, 2011 — All Jake Kohn wanted to do was finish.
Every year, hundreds upon hundreds of runners take to the cross country course at Crystal Springs in Belmont — the hilly terrain serving as a 2.95 mile test of endurance and athletic prowess. And time and time again, that finish line is conquered.
But for Kohn, a senior on the Crystal Springs Upland cross country team, the finish line on said course was more than white chalk marking the finale of another race. It was a symbol. A lesson. A dream.
"I always imagined what it would feel like to take the lead in a race,” Kohn said. "I’ve always wondered that when I’ve watched other races. I’ve always wondered what it would feel like to be out front. It’s an exhilarating experience and I was very fortunate do that.”
Saturday afternoon at the Central Coast Section championship, Kohn lived his fantasy, ending a race that began not at the start line, but two years ago as a sophomore lying in bed battling the swine flu. And then a year after that, nursing a stress fracture in his foot. Kohn had to watch as two of his seasons ended with illness and injury.
But last weekend, with the clock reading 16:48 and everyone in Division V behind him, Kohn finished his race, his two-plus year journey, before everyone else in CCS. He finished it as a champion.
For his efforts, Kohn is the Nov. 16, 2011 Daily Journal Athlete of the Week.
Kohn’s finish at the CCS championship began a dominating performance by the Gryphons in capturing the boys title. All five of Crystal Springs’ scorers finished in the top 10, with their two other runners crossing at No. 12 and No. 26 respectively.
But it was the senior’s battle, after two years of having to watch from the sidelines, that is a story of inspiration and perseverance.
"Jake is one of two captains on the team, and he’s just such a good kid,” said Crystal Springs coach Albert Caruana. "I think he learned that you’re in it for the long run. He had to work hard at every practice and really push himself. This year he really focused on staying healthy.”
There lay the key for Kohn, who in 2009, a couple of days removed from posting a personal record at the Stanford meet, came down with a severe case of the swine flu that had him bed ridden for three weeks and physically disabled from finishing his first varsity season.
"I was just beginning to hit my stride,” Kohn said recalling his sophomore season. "When I came down with the swine flu, it hit me very hard. I know of people who’ve had it and bounced back. But it knocked me out. I had to miss a week of school. It was really a frustrating way to end (the season).”
Kohn recovered, played baseball in the spring and started training for cross country again in the summer. Once the new season began, the junior showed a lot of promise and was the leader of the new Gryphons team.
But then, while running in a meet at San Bruno mountain, Kohn suffered another setback.
"We were running in our first league meet,” Caruana said. "And I see the leaders go by and Jake should have been with them and I don’t see him. Then, I see him coming and he’s limping and I’m like, ‘Hey, stop.’ But he’s just determined to finish. He just shakes his head and keeps going.”
Kohn finished the race and went to see the doctor who informed him that he had a stress fracture in his foot, thus putting an end to his junior season.
"I ended up having to do crutches for eight or nine weeks,” Kohn said. "I was on them for three weeks and I thought, ‘I can’t do this anymore, I have to get back.’ But I got off too soon and I had to go back on them. That was rough.”
Kohn saw his junior season streak past him and disappointed all he could do was wait for his senior year.
"Going into this year, I really just wanted to have a complete season and see what I can do,” Kohn said. "So far, I’ve been very fortunate.”
Not only has he been fortunate, but he’s been good. But his success has come through countless hours recovering and preparing for the new year. Kohn finished fourth in the league championships and come the CCS championships, it came time to go out with a bang.
"I wasn’t sure if it had really gone away,” Kohn said of his stress fracture. "So I was very neurotic about the whole thing to tell you the truth — constantly wondering. I was very worried. But I was able to get through it.”
Kohn did more than just that.
"I put everything I had into that race,” Kohn said. "I gave it everything I had. And so did my teammates.”
For Kohn and the Gryphons, the season isn’t over just yet. With their first place finish at CCS, they’ll be participating in the CIF State meet.
And for the senior who never gave up, it’ll mark another opportunity to cross another finish line, both literal and figurative — the latter being the most important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.