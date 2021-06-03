The Capuchino-Mills softball rivalry played out on the national stage Wednesday in the NAIA Softball World Series.
Cap graduate Allie Stines and the Southern Oregon University Raiders won the day, sweeping two games from Aubrie Businger (Mills) and Oregon Tech in the championship round of the Softball World Series Tournament in Columbus Georgia.
Game 1 was a dramatic 3-2 victory. Game 2 was even more dramatic, with the Raiders rallying for a 7-5 extra-inning win in the ninth.
It marks a repeat championship for Stines and the senior class at Southern Oregon, who also won the NAIA crown in 2019. There was no softball postseason last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Had it not been for 2020’s shortened season allowing Stines an extra year of eligibility, she wouldn’t have been the one calling the final pitch of the remarkable 2021 championship run.
“A lot of crying,” Stines said of the emotional postgame celebration. “It was the end for a lot of people. A lot of hugging and a lot of excitement.”
Lauren Quirke (Hillsdale) and Riley Donovan (Half Moon Bay) — who, like Stines, Businger, and Oregon Tech catcher Mackenzie Driscoll, transferred to their respective Oregon colleges from College of San Mateo — both played a key role in the tournament finale.
With the game tied 5-5 in the ninth, Donovan gave Southern Oregon the lead when she blasted a solo home run to center field that almost took out the ESPN3 cameraman. It was her eighth home run of the year, and perhaps her most surprising.
“To be honest, I was just trying to make something happen,” Donovan said. “That was a happy accident.”
It is no surprise a Donovan is mashing home runs at Southern Oregon, though. Older sister Harlee was a primetime slugger from for the Raiders from 2017-18, when she hit 23 career home runs. Harlee also had a hand in the back-to-back championships, having served as an assistant coach with the Raiders in 2019 and working with the catchers — Stines and Riley Donovan — earlier this year before stepping away from the team.
“Harlee truly was an amazing player,” Donovan said. “She made an amazing impact for this program and set the tone for many years to come, especially for CSM players.”
Quirke earned the win in the circle, entering the game in relief of starter Gabby Sandoval in the seventh inning. The right-hander’s record improves to 17-2.
But it was Quirke’s error in the seventh that opened the door for a game-tying comeback rally for Oregon Tech. The Owls trailed 5-1 heading into the seventh but opened the inning with a slow roller to third. The ball clipped Quirke’s glove but the junior third baseman overran it.
“Honestly, when it happened, obviously I wasn’t very happy about it because Gabby was pitching one heck of a game,” Quirke said. “But at the same time, in a game like that, you need to pick up some dirt and toss it and then just wait for the next play.”
The Raiders wouldn’t have reached the championship round without Quirke’s brilliant effort in the quarterfinal win in the elimination bracket Tuesday.
Southern Oregon won four straight elimination games, starting with a 9-0 win over Bethany College-Kansas. Quirke — the 2021 Cascade Collegiate Conference Player of the Year — went 4 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs at the plate, while firing a three-hit shutout in the circle.
“Honestly the past 24 hours have just been a blur,” Quirke said when asked to recollect the two-way gem. “It’s this huge adrenaline ride.”
Southern Oregon advanced to the championship round in Tuesday’s doubleheader nightcap with a 9-0 win over College of Idaho.
While Stines and Dovovan have split time behind the plate this season, Stines caught every inning of Southern Oregon’s seven games in the World Series tournament. She said she couldn’t remember the last pitch she called to induce a sharp flyout to right field for the tourney’s final out, only that it was right fielder Olivia Mackey ranging in to make the catch and set off the celebration.
“Olivia had it the whole way, no doubt about it,” Stines said. “And it was the right person to be catching that ball because she stayed hot all week. … All season she’s been on a roll.”
As for the Capuchino-Mills rivalry playing out on the national stage?
“Oh man, I left that behind us,” Stines said. “Aubrie is just one of my best friends. But I always know it’s good competition when Aubs steps on the field with me.”
Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech entered the tournament seeded No. 1 and 2, respectively, out of the 10-team national field.
“It was no surprise,” Stines said. “They deserved to be at the end with us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.