Like “Bull Durham’s” Nuke LaLoosh, Burlingame girls’ water polo player Natalie Sullivan Wu announced her presence with authority with more than 90 goals her freshman season with the Panthers. She reached her zenith as a junior last year, pouring in 106 goals in leading Burlingame to the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title.

But like the Timothy Robbins character, Sullivan Wu figured things out her senior year. While her goal production was down, the rest of her game took a big step forward. It culminated with being named Bay Division MVP, a second straight Bay Division championship and is now a back-to-back recipient of the Daily Journal’s Girls’ Water Polo Player of the Year.

