College of San Mateo is hosting the Coast Conference track and field championships this week, with the trials Wednesday and the finals Saturday.The Bulldogs have posted several league-leading performances in recent weeks.
Johnny Goode (Aragon) has the top marks in both the men’s 200 meters (21.66 seconds) and 400 (48.11), while also key to pacesetting relays, 4 x 100 (41.71) and 4 x 400 (3:17.72). He is No. 2 in the long jump at 21 feet, 10 1/4 inches.
CSM also has the women’s 400 leader, Sarelis Villalobos-Marti (59.57), the only league runner better than 61 seconds. She is instrumental in the Bulldogs No. 2-ranked 4x400 meter relay (4:11.87). Also key is Elizabeth Demafeliz, No. 2 in the 400 hurdles (1:11.58), which she ran in this month’s Bulldog Invitational. Villalobos-Marti ran the 100 meters in 12.93 to rank sixth in the Coast at the Bulldog Invite.
Donovan Garcia (Hillsdale) leads both men’s hurdles races, the 110 (14.90) — just ahead of teammate Brevan Rohe (15.44) — and the 400 (54.60). Justin Gauthier (57.93) is No. 2 in the 400.
In the men’s field events, Anthony Sheridan (Westmoor) paces the pole vault at 14-3 1/4.
Liam Laughlin (Aragon) tops both the shot put (51-2 1/4) and javelin throw (181-8) by substantial margins with high state-ranking marks and is No. 3 in the Coast discus throw (146-5).
Evelyn Contreras paces the women’s long jump at 17-4 and is No. 3 in the triple jump (34-2 1/4).
CSM beach volleyball sweeps pair in conference finale
College of San Mateo’s beach volleyball team completed Coast Conference play in third place with an 8-4 record (10-6 overall) with wins last week over Gavilan College, 5-0, and Monterey Peninsula College, 3-2.
The Lady Bulldogs are led by the No. 1 duo of Angelina Estrada and Naomie Cremoux (Los Altos) and the No. 2 set of Lolo Folau (Aragon) and Ashley Chacon.
Up next is the Coast Conference Pairs Tournament at Cabrillo College on Friday.
