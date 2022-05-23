Division II
No. 4 Serra 9, No. 5 Mountain View 4
Ben Cleary blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the second to jumpstart the Padres offense and propel them to the first-round win over the Spartans. Patrick Macy and Jake Downing added RBIs on sacrifice flies for Serra (14-14).
Will play top-seeded Mitty (19-10) at 4 p.m. Thursday at Santa Clara's Washington Park. The Monarchs posted a 10-0, mercy-rule win over No. 8 Leigh.
Division III
No. 1 Los Gatos 8, No. 8 Aragon 0
Not only did the host Wildcats end the season for the Dons, it also marked the end of the Lenny Souza Era at Aragon. The 14-year manager announced earlier that he would be stepping down at the end of the season.
Aragon (16-10), which had lost six of its final eight Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division games heading into CCS, could not solve Los Gatos (14-16) pitching. The Dons also couldn't stop the Wildcats at the plate. Los Gatos scored once in the bottom of the first and kept adding on throughout the game.
No. 2 Santa Cruz 3,
No. 7 Menlo-Atherton 2
The Cardinals broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth that proved to be the difference in the win over the Bears.
M-A (12-16) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Santa Cruz (17-11) answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. The Bears tied the score with a run in the third, but were then shut down the rest of the way.
Reno DiBono and George Zaharias each drove in a run, each on a sacrifice fly.
DiBono got the start on the mound, allowing three runs on eight hits in four innings of work. Griff Williams worked the final two innings, keeping M-A in the game with two innings of hitless relief.
Division IV
No. 4 St. Francis-Watsonville 11,
No. 5 Sequoia 9
The Ravens, the 2021 Division II CCS champs, put a late scare into the Sharks, scoring six runs in the top of the seventh inning, but could not complete the rally.
Sequoia (9-18-1) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth, but St. Francis (21-6) countered with three in the bottom of the innings. The big blow as a seven-run fifth as St. Francis took control.
Cole Keyon led the Sequoia offense with three RBIs. John Larios, who had a team high three hits, added a pair of RBIs for the Ravens as well.
Division V
No. 8 Christopher 5,
No. 1 Capuchino 1
The Mustangs held a 1-0 lead after the first inning, but it was all Cougars after that.
Christopher (9-14) scored twice in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead for good and continued to add on, scoring two more in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Capuchino finishes the season with a record of 17-11.
No. 5 HMB 3, No. 4 Harbor 2
The Cougars scored all their runs in the first two innings and then held on to beat the Pirates, thanks in part to Half Moon Bay catcher Will Moffitt gunning down a pair of would-be base stealers, including the final out of the game.
Moffitt also helped out at the plate, with his first-inning sacrifice fly driving in Jared Mettam, who had led off the game with a walk. In the second inning, Ryan Harrington and Trevor Coruccini singled and walked, respectively, to plate the Cougars final two runs.
Liam Harrington got the start on the mound and worked into the seventh before pitch-count requirements forced him out. He allowed two runs and struck out four. Devin Costa earned the save for HMB (17-10). The Cougars advance to the semifinal where they will face No. 8 Christopher-Gilroy, which knocked off top-seeded Capuchino. HMB and Christopher are scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Clara's Washington Park.
No. 6 SHP 7, No. 3 Scotts Valley 0
A five-run seventh gave the Gators some breathing room as they took down the Falcons.
Single runs in the third and fifth innings gave SHP (15-13) the lead before icing the game in its final at-bat.
Scotts Valley finishes the season 11-16-1. SHP, meanwhile, will face rival Menlo School in Tuesday's semifinal, 4 p.m. at Washington Park in Santa Clara.
No. 7 Menlo School 9,
No. 2 Evergreen Valley 5
A four-run sixth gave the Knights control as they went on to beat the Cougars.
Evergreen Valley (19-8) took a 2-0 lead after the first innings, but Menlo (15-10-1) responded with two runs in the top of the second. The Cougars retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the third, but the Knights tied it with a run in the top of the fourth and took the lead for good with a run in the top of the fifth.
The Knights will face No. 6 Sacred Heart Prep at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Clara's Washington Park.
Division IV
No. 5 Stevenson 2,
No. 4 Terra Nova 1
The Pirates scored single runs in the top of the third and fifth innings to beat the Tigers.
Terra Nova (17-6) scored one run on six hits. Stevenson improves to 16-6.
No. 1 Monte Vista Christian 10, No. 8 Summit Prep 0
The Huskies, the Private School Athletic League co-champs, were eliminated in the first round by the 10-run mercy-rule, finishing the season 17-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.