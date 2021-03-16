I have to admit, I was pretty excited for my first football game of the season last Friday night. Even the nip in the air made it feel like any other normal football game — mostly.
Until you realize if was the second weekend of March. And there were only a fraction of fans in the stands. And you could hear nearly everything coming from the sidelines.
Since I did not alter my approach to the game that takes me to the sideline to keep stats and take pictures of the game, I was also aware of the fact that I was surrounded by more people at Friday night’s game than I’ve been that close to in a year. I’ve been to stores and outdoor dining, when allowed, during the pandemic and I never really felt “crowded.” There was more than one time I said to myself Friday night, “This is feeling a little COVID-y,” at which point I tried to socially distance myself as best I could.
I felt better by the fact that everyone was wearing their masks on the sidelines — including the players, who would don their face covering soon after moving back to the sideline after a play.
But the game itself, which featured Sacred Heart Prep at Aragon? I thought it was very well played, and not just by pandemic standards. It was quality, mostly mistake-free football.
I think the biggest difference between Friday night and normalcy was the ability to hear everything on the sideline. Stuff that usually gets lost in the murmur and white noise most often heard at a high school football.
So when an Aragon player was heard using foul language, the side judge whipped his head around and bellowed, “Watch the language!” Referees are supposed to be cognizant of language and it’s not unusual to hear them call out players. But the curse and the ensuing response were crystal clear.
On the SHP sideline, the Gators started getting on an Aragon lineman who had a 5-yeard false start penalty. As the Gators’ players were razzing him, a coach quickly cut it off.
“Hey! It’s their first game.”
The chirping stopped almost immediately.
Overall, it was a good, clean football game, and while the final score of 49-12 in favor of the Gators may suggest otherwise, the game was competitive. As long as no one subsequently tests positive for the virus, consider everyone a winner.
***
The Serra at Valley Christian football game at 7 p.m. Friday is a go and both teams should be at full strength — at least as full strength as a team can be after just a couple weeks of actual football practice.
Serra head coach Patrick Walsh said the student-athletes for his team, who had been in quarantine, returned to practice Monday, giving them the necessary prep time for a Friday night game.
The game was in question last week after it was reported 16 Serra players were quarantining after one positive test and 15 others linked through contact tracing. The question at the time was the length of the lockdown — state guidelines said 10 days, but Walsh was also hearing 14 days would be the length of time.
The number was crucial as a 10-day quarantine would allow the student-athletes to return yesterday, but 14 days would have put their return on Thursday — the day before the game.
But the players are back and it’s game on and because of the pandemic-induced reconfiguration of the West Catholic Athletic League, the game is considered “non-league.”
As a refresher, the WCAL has been split into North and South divisions. The North includes the three San Francisco schools — Riordan, Sacred Heart Cathedral and St. Ignatius — and Serra. The South is comprised of Bellarmine, Mitty, St. Francis and Valley Christian. There are, technically, no crossover games, but teams have been allowed to schedule non-league games with schools in adjoining counties.
Serra’s other “non-league” game is a meeting with rival St. Francis in San Mateo at 1:30 p.m. April 3.
***
In other Serra news, Patrick Keighran, a 6-2, 210-pound infielder/outfielder for the Padres baseball team, has signed a letter-of-intent to continue his career at University of San Francisco.
According the press release from the school, Keighran is ranked among the top-500 high school players.
***
You have until Saturday to sign up to play in the 81st edition of the San Mateo County “Gary Monisteri” Golf Championship, which is scheduled for March 27-28 at Poplar Creek Golf Course in San Mateo.
Applications for the tournament have to be filed by Saturday, March 20. Players must have a handicap of 6 or better and be 18 years old or older — unless you get a waiver from the tournament committee. Cost is $135, which pays for greens fees and awards. The San Mateo County championship is a Northern California Golf Association points event.
This is the first county championship since Jaksaran Sihota won the 2017 edition with rounds of 64-67. The tournament has an illustrious history, with past winners including Ken Venturi, the San Francisco native who won the San Mateo County championship in 1948 and went on to win the 1964 U.S. Open. Another San Francisco product, Johnny Miller, won the county tournament and went on to victory in the 1973 U.S. Open and 1976 British Open.
To fill out a registration form, go to Poplarcreekgolf.com and click on the “Events” button.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: Nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117. Results and statistics can be emailed to: sports@smdailyjournal.com.
