During the first few years of head coach Mike Parodi’s tenure at Hillsdale, his Knights grew quite familiar with Sacred Heart Prep, as the two teams scrimmaged in the preseason for several years.
“It was awesome,” Parodi said. “Because whether we were good or bad, we figured out a lot about ourselves by scrimmaging them.”
For the fourth year in a row now, the Fighting Knights (3-0 overall) and the Gators (2-1) will collide in the regular season, as the two meet in the Daily Journal Game of the Week, Saturday in Atherton a 2 p.m.
And in the three previous matchups, Parodi has discovered his squad from the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division is a pretty good one. In 2016, the Knights were actually in the Bay Division with SHP and, to this day, Parodi’s only win in the “A” league at Hillsdale’s helm was against the Gators, a dramatic 16-13 outcome.
Despite falling to the “B” league Ocean Division in 2017, Hillsdale defeated SHP in a non-league matchup. Last year, the Gators finally got even, thrashing the Knights in Week 4 in a 39-6 win.
But the Ocean Division has already given SHP problems this season. The Gators are coming off a 40-0 rout at the hands of “B” leaguer Half Moon Bay. This marks the second week in a row SHP faces a team from the Ocean Division, after opening the season with a 28-7 win over Carlmont of the “C” league Lake Division.
“I think traditionally the Ocean does really well in non-league,” Parodi said. “I think our “B” division is usually pretty darn strong and we can compete, obviously, with some “A” teams. I hope people understand now we’re a pretty good league year in and year out. I’m sure there’s still some people that don’t believe that.”
Hillsdale running back Nathan Iskander, at 5-7, 160 pounds, may be the quintessential Ocean Division running back. In three non-league games, he’s already rushed for 506 yards, including 27 carries for 134 yards in last week’s dramatic 27-20 win over Mills.
And Parodi said his senior running back is showing no signs of slowing down.
“He’s fine,” Parodi said. “He’s pound for pound one of the strongest kids in the program. He doesn’t look it but … he’s a strong dude. He’ll hold up. We can’t keep giving him 30, 35 carries a game, but we can rely on him for 15 to 20.”
It will be a contrast of styles, for sure, as SHP features a dual-threat offense, with surefire quarterback Teddy Purcell at the helm, and a dangerous combination of speed and strength out of the backfield in senior running back Tevita Moimoi.
“It’s not often you face a high school team that’s good at both running and passing,” Parodi said. “But these guys do such a good job in their play-action game … they absolutely can, and have been able to, just pick you apart with their passing game.”
Hillsdale will be looking to middle linebacker Kasimili Tongamoa, a 6-foot, 220-pound senior who missed the second half of last week’s Mills thriller due to a minor injury. Still, his presence was critical in going up against 5-9, 200-pound junior running back Tevita Ofila Fifita, who still went for 164 rushing yards on 16 carries.
“[Tongamoa] did a good job,” Parodi said. “He was throwing gas. He did everything we asked him to do, which is what moved them to go wider. … There was a lot of big collisions, for sure. And he savors those moments.”
Purcell had the toughest week of his first-year varsity career against Half Moon Bay, and still completed a sturdy 8-of-15 passes. He is passing at a 71.7 percent clip through three games, going 33 for 46 from 435 yards thus far in 2019.
Senior wide receiver Dante Cacchione has been his best target, nabbing eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. Moimoi is averaging 101 yards per game rushing, with 53 carries for 303 yards through three games. He’s been even more crucial on the defensive side, totaling a team-high 33 tackles, including 14 solo tackles, at middle linebacker.
