It took mere seconds for the College of San Mateo Bulldogs to start painting the field blue in the home opener at College Heights Stadium.
Within the opening 16 seconds of Saturday’s 43-3 walloping of San Joaquin Delta, the Bulldogs had scored twice — before they even took their first offensive snap.
“I don’t know if we’ve done that on a home opener,” CSM head coach Tim Tulloch said. “But that’s a good way to start it off.”
CSM (2-0 overall) scored on the game’s opening play, despite kicking off, when freshman Jarvis Martin recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. With the Bulldogs up 6-0, they pinned Delta (0-2) to its own 1-yard line when the same kick returner who muffed the opening kickoff fumbled again, this time recovering just outside the end zone.
Avoiding the safety on the fumbled kickoff was for naught, however, as CSM scored a safety two plays later. Delta running back Rahbert Woodie tried to pound the ball out of the end zone, but CSM freshman defensive end Noah Lavulo (Burlingame) sped through an opening.
“And then the running back came right to me,” Lavulo said.
Lavulo’s first tackle for a safety in his life capped a fantastic start to the home campaign for a young Bulldogs team. The offense, led by true freshman quarterback Luke Bottari (Serra) went on to up the first-quarter tally to 22 points.
CSM gained 311 total offensive yards throughout, with Bottari going 7 of 12 for 90 yards passing with a laser 19-yard touchdown throw to Connell Ryans in the third quarter. The Bulldogs’ new QB added nine carries for 39 rushing yards.
“He’s so mature for his age and his playing experience,” Tulloch said. “Yeah, he’s a true freshman but he was here all spring and summer. He played three years in the WCAL. He comes from a tremendous high school program … they prepared Luke for this. His individual approach, you don’t see too many freshman with the approach he has.”
Bottari split time with a former West Catholic Athletic League rival in freshman quarterback Jack Perry (St. Francis), who added 46 total yards — 23 passing and 23 rushing — while freshman running back Darrell Page (Homestead) paced the Bulldogs with 12 carries for 71 yards, and a 15-yard scoring run to end the opening quarter.
With so many freshmen in the mix on offense — and a new offensive coordinator in Mike Dovenberg — the Bulldogs have hit the ground running, having scored 87 points through their first two wins.
“Everything is a work in progress,” Bottari said. “But we’ve been working spring, summer and fall camp, and then we had a game last week and a game today. So, we’re starting to click. You’re never perfect on offense. You’ve got to get 11 people to run perfectly, which is one of the most impossible jobs in the world. So, we’ve always got something to improve on. But I think we’re starting to roll today.”
Sophomore wide receiver Terrell Carter converted from quarterback this season, and is looking to use his 6-2, 200-pound frame, along with his electric acceleration, to acclimate to the position, which he hasn’t played since his Pop Warner days in San Diego with the Skyline Tigers.
“I just felt like, anything to help me get to the next level, that’s my whole goal,” Carter said, “is to get a degree — get to the next level.”
CSM added some other special teams flair. Ryan Cooper Jr. lit up the crowd with a 69-yard punt return for a TD in the first quarter. On the ensuing Delta possession, CSM nearly scored a pick-6, with a pass deflecting off the hands of sophomore linebacker Tevita Tuitavake (Serra), who would have had an easy score is he could have held on to the pass.
No matter. Other than a 41-yard field goal by Delta’s Maximo Redriguez with 2:45 left in the opening quarter, the CSM defense was on lockdown, holding Delta to 174 total yards.
CSM running back Andre Gibbs added a 1-yard dive for a touchdown in the second quarter. After Bottari’s 19-yard pass to Ryans in the third quarter, freshman running back Spencer Eugenio (South City) capped a seven-carry, 36-yard rushing day with a 25-yard scoring run.
“I feel like the offense has improved a lot since last year,” Carter said. “We’ve got a lot more playmakers. And I feel like we’ve learned more and we’ve got experience from last year. So, I feel like we’re going to do good things on offense this year even with the changes.”
‘Coach O’ back on the sideline
When Larry Owens retired as head coach of the Bulldogs following the 2017 season, he remained behind the scenes throughout 2018, but still attended every game. This year, he has returned in an official capacity as an assistant coach, and was on the sideline Saturday.
“Back in, and right back in the mix,” Tulloch said. “He’s one of the main reasons I got into coaching. He’s been my mentor for the last 23 years, my middle son is named after him. That is my guy. To have him back with me just means the world to me, and our staff and our players.”
“I love it,” Owens said. “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldogs. If I can help Tim, that’s the main thing. … But, no, I enjoy it. It keeps me young.”
In addition to serving as an adviser to Tulloch — shoot, to everyone at College Heights Stadium — Owens is assisting offensive line coach Tevita Halaholo and defensive line Jason Hardee.
With Dovenberg taking over as offensive coordinator, assistant coach Bret Pollack is serving as offensive line coach along with Halaholo. He is also officially an assistant head coach.
“Bret’s stamp is heavy,” Tulloch said. “Just his imprint and his experience, I know Mike leans on him heavy. He has a really strong voice in the room [because] he sees it so well. He’s been doing it for so long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.