Well, catch ’em and make ’em make license plates — Someone stole license plates from vehicles on Alameda De Las Pulgas in Redwood City, it was reported 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SAN MATEO
Battery. Someone punched and tackled a male on Woodside Way after a verbal altercation, it was reported 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Theft. Someone stole $500 worth of items from a business on Chess Drive, it was reported 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a rented vehicle parked on Pacific Boulevard, it was reported 1:42 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Hit and run. Someone hit a parked vehicle on San Mateo Drive and fled the scene immediately, it was reported 8:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Honda Accord parked on Peninsula Avenue, it was reported 1:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5.
BURLINGAME
Burglary. Someone stole from a business on Rollins Road, it was reported 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a vehicle on Old Bayshore Road, it was reported 7:17 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Trespassing. Someone refused to leave the property of a hotel on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Forgery. Someone cashed a fraudulent check from a company’s bank account on Rollins Road, it was reported 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
BELMONT
Citation. Someone was cited for driving with a suspended license at Ralston Avenue and Furlong Street, it was reported 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Fire. A vehicle’s engine was on fire in the driveway on Belmont Canyon Road, it was reported 2:24 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Theft. Someone stole a backpack from an unlocked vehicle sometime overnight on Valdez Avenue, it was reported 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Suspicious circumstances. Someone received text messages from several phone numbers stating “they know where he lives” and “if you don’t respond you’ll be sorry” on Hillman Avenue, it was reported 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO
Arrest. Someone was arrested following reports of a domestic disturbance on B Street, it was reported 11:29 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Accident. There was an accident that resulted in injuries at the Buffet Place on the intersection of Wondercolor Lane and South Airport Boulevard, it was reported 3:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
Arson. Someone reported arson at Orange Park on Tennis Drive, it was reported 12:41 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
