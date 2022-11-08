Ed Kahl’s letter to the editor titled, “How to best deal with climate warming” raises an important question regarding the role that hydrogen should play in transitioning to a clean economy, but it’s astonishing that he would cite “The Neglected Sun: How the Sun Precludes Climate Catastrophe” to suggest that “man is only 50% responsible for climate warming,” when it is well-established that all of the current global warming is human-caused.
The original German title of “The Neglected Sun” was “Die Kalt Sonne: Warum die Klimakatastrophe Nicht Stattfindet” (“The Cold Sun: Why the Climate Crisis Isn’t Happening”) published in 2012. Its authors claimed that global temperatures would drop 0.2 to 0.3 degrees Celsius by 2035. Since then, the mean global surface temperature has, in fact, risen 0.2 C.
Die Kalt Sonne’s false prediction was in line with the widely propagated denialists’ claim of the time that global warming had stopped but, of course, every single year since Die Kalt Sonne came out has been hotter than the year it was published. Indeed, the nine hottest years on record have occurred in the last nine years. 2022 will push that streak to 10 out of 10. Unfortunately, bogus, zombie claims like those in Die Kalt Sonne live on long after they have been debunked.
