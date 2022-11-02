The U.N. estimates it would cost $4 trillion annually to meet the Paris climate accords. But the $3.8 trillion spent in the last 10 years only reduced fossil fuel use by .1% in each of those years. Additionally, this spending won’t counter the natural warming and cooling caused by the sun’s cycles. The sun’s cycles are 50% responsible for the natural variability of climate warming according to thousands of climate scientists like the two German scientists that wrote “The Neglected Sun: How the Sun Precludes Climate Catastrophe.” Both were founding members of the U.N.’s IPCC. If man is only 50% responsible for climate warming it undermines the U.N.’s “Climate Catastrophe” scenario.
There are many reasons to reduce fossil fuel burning and hydrogen produced by solar power is ready to do this now. Hydrogen can be burned at existing natural gas plants with zero CO2 emissions. Hydrogen can be stored for use when the sun doesn’t shine to reduce the enormous cost of toxic batteries for storing utility scale power. This would bridge the gap to less expensive future green energy and an eventual transition to green fusion power, which has no emissions or toxic waste (unlike current fission nuclear power). But even in the worst case, research by the U.N. and Harvard concluded that the Earth could be cooled by 2 C for two years by spraying harmless aerosol like ground up salt in the air over the oceans for $4 billion a year.
