The lessons of the pandemic will linger. As a therapist, I depend on interacting with people. I didn’t want patients to suffer during the shutdown and needed new ways to connect.

Luckily, I was able to transition to online sessions. Without them, it would have been near impossible to conduct my business.

My industry is not alone in learning to operate under new circumstances. I am not the person whose business was saved by technology. I know from the experiences of other business owners and friends that the adaptability provided by tech companies made getting through the pandemic easier for many.

I hope legislators currently discussing anti-tech policies that would hamper access to resources, platforms and services will rethink their efforts. We shouldn’t undermine tech tools that have benefited our communities but instead celebrate how we can work with these companies to improve our lives and those we serve.

Julie Parker

Redwood City

