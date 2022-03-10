Editor,
State Sen. Scott Wiener is destroying San Mateo County with its once nice cities, and the entire state. His supporters keep telling us that our R1 neighborhoods won’t change much, no one really wants to put four+ units on their property, but I have received in one week solicitations from Realtors representing investors who want to buy my home. Investors don’t care about our quality of life, or our neighborhood, they want to make as much money as they can. Hopefully this devastation will be stopped before we don’t have a state left.
Now Wiener is saying it’s racist not to have more housing. But, it’s the influx of the billionaire-owned corporations who bring in more workers that drive up housing prices. We need a moratorium on jobs. No one is talking infrastructure (you know, flushing toilets, water run-off, garbage/landfill, parking, street widenings) and now the farmers are having water rationing.
I’m glad Wiener’s pockets are being lined by his bribers, the building and real estate trades, so that they can make a bundle, and he keeps getting reelected. We’ll live one on top of each other in constant stress with traffic, gridlock, neighbor encroaching on neighbor and overflow parking in our neighborhoods.
By mislabeling it a racial issue, Wiener disregards all those who sacrificed to buy their own homes to have a quality of life. If those who want to climb the political ladder or make money off the backs of the residents, they shouldn’t play the race card.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
