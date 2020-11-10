Editor,
Now that the elections are practically over, I wonder why the self-anointed president-elect suddenly appeals to those of us who did not vote for him. For the last four years, those of us who supported Trump have been called every name in the book, our streets have been flooded with and defaced by marauding gangs and thousands of businesses have been destroyed by supporters of his party.
Only recently did Biden himself lamely disavowed any responsibility for the violent actions that have taken place. Those of us who have consistently supported Trump were well advised in advance by the same laughably, identified peaceful crowd not to place any stickers on our cars, or heaven forbid, place Trump Pence signs on our front yards lest we were subject to vandalism. Now, the ever sanctimonious Biden is assuring me that he is going to be my president as well? Come on, guy! You are not fooling me. We shall not forget.
Dirk van Ulden
Belmont
