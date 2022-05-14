Editor,
Capt. Christina Corpus has taken an innovative approach toward strengthening public safety and public service during her time as chief of Millbrae.
She continues to introduce effective and innovative programs to serve the community and better support deputies. She partnered with LifeMoves to provide deputies with a resource to which to refer unhoused people with mental health conditions. The LifeMoves community group then found housing for 64 of those identified. This is smart policing — it supplies deputies with resources they badly need, it helps a vulnerable population, and it reduces the number of calls and disturbances. This is a great example of what it is to move the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office to 21st century policing.
I am voting for Christina Corpus for sheriff on June 7.
Minu Javan
San Carlos
